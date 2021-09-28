News

the focus is on the ‘worst case scenario’ for the monthly close

Tuesday 28th September Bitcoin (BTC) briefly slipped below $ 42,000, prolonging the losses recorded overnight.

BTC / USD hourly chart (Bitstamp)
Hourly chart of BTC / USD (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

The bulls run out of steam at $ 44,000

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that BTC / USD hit a local low at $ 41,670 on Bitstamp.

The drop followed a $ 1,000 one-hour loss on Monday, which definitely blocked the bulls’ hopes from the weekend high of $ 44,400.

The reversal was largely anticipated. As Cointelegraph reported, analysts were already aiming for levels even below $ 40,000 as potential lows.

On Monday, a trader refused to believe in Bitcoin’s near-term strength, arguing that the rally above $ 44,000 was simply aimed at getting liquidity before falling back to lower levels.

“The price is likely wiping out the lagging shorts before the next bearish move. Idea invalidated above $ 45,200 if it develops a bull market structure from there. “

Two days after the monthly close, meanwhile, the focus is on the $ 43,000 as “worst case scenario”For BTC / USD at the end of September.

PlanB, the analyst who correctly predicted the “worst case“At $ 47,000 for August, anticipates one closing in October of at least $ 63,000.

Trader: “wise to bet” on a recovery in Q4

However, the analyst is not alone. More and more market participants are adamant that Q4 will represent a turning point in Bitcoin’s bull run.

Related: Fear Shifts From China to US: 5 Things to Watch in Bitcoin This Week

Among these is the well-known trader TechDev, according to whom even the historical precedent requires a new increase in the price of BTC. “Investing is a game of chance,summed up commenting on a chart of the price of Bitcoin in 2013 and 2021.

“When history has proved prophetic for the first 3 quarters, I think it is wise to bet on it for the fourth as well.”

Comparison of BTC / USD charts in 2012 and 2021
Comparison of BTC / USD charts in 2013 and 2021. Source: TechDev / Twitter

Related Items:
