News

the focus is on the ‘worst case scenario’ for the monthly closing From CoinTelegraph

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements


Bitcoin at $ 42,000: The focus is on the ‘worst case scenario’ for the monthly close

Bitcoin (BTC) briefly dipped below $ 42,000 on Tuesday, September 28, extending its losses overnight.

Hourly graph of (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView Bulls run out of steam at $ 44,000 Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show BTC / USD hit a local low of $ 41,670 on Bitstamp.

The drop followed a $ 1,000 one-hour loss on Monday, which definitely blocked the bulls’ hopes from the weekend high of $ 44,400.

Loading...
Advertisements

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

544
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
445
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
362
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
360
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
359
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
347
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
347
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
342
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
255
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top