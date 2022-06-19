The focus of fashion – Challenges

Granville, its cliffs, its view of the bay of Mont-Saint-Michel… Holidaymakers are not the only ones to appreciate the charms of the Normandy city. Since May, some 200 hats have left the archives of the Dior house in Paris to settle on holiday at Les Rhumbs, Christian Dior’s childhood villa transformed into a museum. Facing the couturier’s garden are exposed small bands with a distinct style: the fascinators, the quintessence of Parisian chic; exotics (a giant bamboo visor designed for the Japanese spring-summer 2007 collection); the flowers of lily of the valley or anemones; the festive ones, all in feathers… The craftsman of this beautiful millinery breakaway: Stephen Jones.

Since 1996, the illustrious British milliner has been designing hats for Dior, alongside those for his own house and his many creations for other brands. It is to him that we owe the leather beret of the Dior fall-winter 2017 show, adopted by Rihanna and become a bestseller. A model that rarely leaves this head of hats whose order book includes the most famous names. From Boy George to Lady Gaga, from Lady Diana to Meghan Markle, from Jean Paul Gaultier to Comme des Garçons or Moschino, the designer is unanimous.

Plastic flowers and cereal packet

On this spring afternoon, he welcomes us to his little corner in the heart of the Dior workshops, near Avenue Montaigne, surrounded by a few models, tulle fabrics and the wooden forms on which he fashions his creations. Modest in his white coat, polite and phlegm all English, the hatter remembers his first steps in the house, in 1996, alongside John Galliano. “Our first mission was to imagine hats for the catherinette party, he says in perfect French. We had thought of them according to the profession of each: there was a straw wig for the girl from the legal department , a model with a pen and a quill for the one who wrote the contracts.”

A tornado of fantasy and humor, a whole poem on the edge, such is Stephen Jones. It was at the Saint Martins School of Art in London that this native of Liverpool sharpened his overflowing creativity. Not very good at ready-to-wear, he discovered hats during an internship at the very chic Maison Lachasse.

“Next to the very serious tailor’s workshop where I was, there was that of the milliners. These women worked very hard, but they talked, played and their desire was very infectious.” His first work, a model made up of a packet of cereals and plastic flowers, seduces the head of the studio, Shirley Hex, who accepts him into her team.

“A lot of people were surprised that I wanted to make a career out of hats, an outdated accessory. But I knew that Grace Jones and Jerry Hall wore them,” Jones continues mischievously. Very quickly, his playful approach won over young Londoners, such as the flamboyant New Romantics who, like him, frequented the Blitz Club in Covent Garden. Steve Strange, from the group Visage, or Boy George sported his creations which he sold from 1982 in a shop that looked like a pocket fashion house. It was a fez worn in a music video by the singer of the Culture Club group that caught Jean Paul Gaultier’s attention and opened the doors to Parisian and international fashion.

“Everything was fantasy”

The hat, Stephen Jones has always approached it as the exclamation point of an outfit. “It’s also a bit of a disguise, he admits. A guy who comes from nowhere can put on a cap and become a rapper, a mother can turn into a princess. Hats don’t tell you who you are, they tell you what you want to be.” When asked how he manages to design for such different designers, Stephen Jones replies that it’s like going from one conversation to another with various people in a living room. At Dior, he had to come to terms with the rich heritage of the house – for Christian Dior, an outfit could not be conceived without a hat – but also to adapt to the vision of each artistic director.

“John (Galliano) created stories and I did the punctuation. Everything was fantasy, imagination”, explains the one who made models for the whimsical stylist in the form of a paint palette, a doll’s head, a lobster… “He sometimes we even decided on the hats before choosing the clothes, it was very important to him.” Which was not always easy… Stephen Jones still has cold sweats when he evokes the headdress of the “Egyptian” collection: a construction in resin clad with metal 1 meter high that had to be worn hieratically, despite its weight, model Erin O’Connor.