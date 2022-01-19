The FOLDABLE COMPACT! OPPO FIND N preview – Andrea Galeazzi

It was presented as a different folding than usual, capable of combining high performance and superior portability, but will it be so? I finally had it in my hands and I can tell you, yes! Its Snapdragon 888 and its two 7.1 and 5.49 ″ displays do not seem to affect its daily usability, which is actually facilitated by various software solutions. But the real question is: will it come to us ?!

Weight and size 132.6 x 140.2 x 8.0 mm – 132.6 x 73 x 15.9 mm

275 g Operating system Android 11, ColorOS 12 Storage 256 GB Display 7.1 “

1792 x 1920 pixels

Room 50 mpx f / 1.8

Front 32 mpx SOC and RAM Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)

RAM 8 GB Net HSPA 42.2 / 5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G Battery 4500 mAH

In fact, the first thing we talk about is precisely the touch and feel, which at first contact convinced me immediately. Nice display, nice materials and almost invisible crease, or at least much less than what we have seen so far.

From open measures 132.6 x 140.2 x 8.0 mm and from Closed 132.6 x 73 x 15.9 mm All this with a weight of 275 grams, probably the only discordant, but inevitable, aspect of the daily use aspect.

The internal display it’s a 7.1 ″ AMOLED LTPO with variable refresh rate 1-120 Hz, brightness up to 1,000 nit and touch sampling rate up to 1.000Hz, which should make it reactive to say the least. The external display instead it is an AMOLED from 5.49 ″ with a resolution of 988 x 1792 (therefore 18: 9 format) and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, a guarantee of resistance.

What I liked about the display and the software management, which guarantees continuity of everything we are doing by transferring it from one screen to another only with the opening or closing of the device. However, the management also comes to multitasking, facilitated by gestures, and to keyboard, which changes shape and layout based on which screen you are using.

As for the rest of the hardware we find the CPU Snapdragon ™ 888 with GPU Adreno 660, with 12 GB from LPDDR5 RAM And 512 GB of storage UFS 3.1.

There battery it’s a 4,500 mAh compatible with SUPERVOOC Flash Charge from 33W optimized to charge the battery up to 55% in 30 minutes and 100% in 70 minutes. Wireless charging is also available 15W AIRVOOC (compatible with standard Qi) e 10W reverse wireless charging.

The real question at this point is one: Will Oppo Find N arrive in Italy? We don’t have the answer yet, Oppo told me that a final decision has not yet been made. And you? Would you like to see it here with us?