The folding market explodes: in Q3 2021 + 480%. Dominate Samsung with Galaxy Z Flip 3

Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) constantly monitors the situation of supply chains and often gives us very interesting data. The latest are related to the market of smartphones with flexible displays, foldable And rollable, foldable and rollable.

+ 480% year on year

In the quarter of 2021 this market literally exploded, by registering a + 480% year on year in volume and + 215% compared to the previous quarter. Let’s talk about 2.6 million foldable smartphones shipped in the period in question.

Samsung dominates

Samsung undisputed market leader, with Bulgarian percentages: his market share equal to 93%. He collects the crumbs that remain Huawei with 6%, while the other manufacturers accounted for only a percentage point of sales (oppo, Honor, Motorola and Xiaomi).





With an attractive price positioning, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 sales king with 60% of the pieces sold. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 follows and on the third step of the podium we find Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

DSCC forecasts report a similar situation also for the current quarter, with Samsung ready to rise to 95% market share in a further rising market, estimated at 3.8 million units.

The trend destined to continue: for 2022 DSCC provides a further 132% year-over-year jump, with 17.5 million pieces sold, both for the presentation of new products, and for the arrival on the market of the pieces that have immediately given you back due to the lack of chips in this 2021.

[HWUVIDEO=”3142″]Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G: change everything and get COLOR! Preview[/HWUVIDEO]

Gift ideas, why waste time and risk making mistakes?

GIVE A GOOD AMAZON!