The folding smartphone is the perfect replacement for the tablet

This entry of the year is being intense as far as analysis is concerned. We have published more than a dozen in less than two months, and almost half of them bear my signature. I say this because I have sometimes limited the time of use of the folding ones, in my experiment of using them for a year. However, in recent days I have finished some reviews and I have had the opportunity to use the foldable that I have at the moment, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

For a few weeks it has replaced the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 that I carried for almost three months, and the use at home has changed.

Almost an Android tablet

Samsung Galaxy ZFold 3

I already said a few weeks ago that the best thing about folding phones is that you can leave them open almost always. Obviously the grace of these mobiles is that they can change their form factor to be stored comfortably, but that does not mean that we always have to do it.

In my case, when working at home, I almost always have the Fold open, using it as a tablet, something that is especially useful when I’m playing since the experience is far from what we have on a normal mobile, due to the size of the panel, mainly.

Samsung Galaxy ZFold 3

I fold it on occasion and use it as a cell phone, of course, when I have to take a call, when it’s charging on the stand with wireless charging, and sometimes when I’m running up and down the stairs in a hurry, to improve grip.

justifying the price

Samsung Galaxy ZFold 3

This justifies a little more the price we pay for mobile phones of this style, which are substantially more expensive than clamshell models.

The cost of a high-end mobile is close to a thousand euros if it does not exceed them. That of a tablet of the same category is similar. If we put the two prices together, we have a higher figure than what they ask us for a folding of this type.

Yes, it is not the same, of course, but it serves to get an idea of ​​the utility that we obtain for the same or similar cost.

