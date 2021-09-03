The follies of the stars! Cardi B and her Thousand Dollar Hérmés Collection!

American rapper Cardi B posted on her Instagram page a photo that shocked the web! What is it about? Of her crazy collection of bags by Hérmés worth hundreds of thousands of dollars!

We live to all intents and purposes inera of consumerism, where the key word to integrate is to have more and more.

When we open our closets we realize how full they are with clothes, shoes, accessories and so on, accumulated over the years, and placed there, frozen on a shelf to collect dust.

In addition, how many times have we opened those wardrobe doors, looked inside and said: “I have nothing to wear”!

Here, this is the fruit of the society in which we live, we are the fruit of an era based on the fictitious.

But why this premise? Because if we “common” people, that is, with a decent life and salary, are able to create accumulations of superfluous things, let’s imagine what the sta can dor? Who with their songs, sponsorships, Instagram photos and much more, collect exorbitant amounts a day!

Indeed, the protagonist of our style guide today is a star, or rather, an American rapper, who thanks to rap music came out of the Bronx in New York as a diva!

The star of today’s style guide is Cardi B! Or rather, his crazy collection!

La photo has been around the web, and has indignant not a few! AND then let’s see together what it is, in this style guide by CheWoman, the most social and current ever!

Cardi B makes the web indignant by showing her collection of bags on Instagram Hérmés worth thousands of dollars!

Let’s start from the beginning: before being who she is now, that is a successful singer, mother of a beautiful child (and the second child is on the way) Cardi B was the classic American girl from a family of Latin American parents looking for her place in the world. Her youth wasn’t exactly plain sailing: she admitted having had abusive relationships, being kicked out of her home by her mother and working in a strip club to afford a proper education.

Therefore, as soon as she became the Cardi B we all know now, she got her payback! She found a way, through rap music, to get out of that difficult world she came from and has become one of the best known rap singers in the world.

But can this justify her from showing the glitz of the life she leads to the whole world through Instagram? I do not think so!

Last 21 July, Cardi B publishes on her Instagram feed a series of photos portraying her and her endless collection of bags Hérmés. Of all colors, shapes and patterns! There really were something for everyone!

For those unfamiliar with this luxury brand, do you want to know how much they cost? A bag of Hérmés it can start from € 7,000, and reach higher figures, based on the type and material of the bag itself! If we give this base price to each bag and add the quantity in the photo, we understand that in that room there were at least one hundred thousand euros worth of bags!

In conclusion, it was a way to show the whole world how rich she had become!

But honestly, what does it matter to us? Nothing! Because we are interested in style! Create trendy outfits and be trendy!

We can’t (and don’t want) a bag Hérmés like that of Cardi B? I have the solution here for you!

You can find it on the website of Zalando, is a model Birkin bag by Hérmés and costs € 29.99.

Because the important thing is to feel good about yourself! You don’t need thousands of euros to create a trendy outfit, but to know what to wear! The real fashion is right there!

Ends the style guide for today CheWoman, today focused on the super expensive follies of Cardi B!

Curious about the protagonist of the next style guide? So see you tomorrow, always up here CheWoman, for the most social and current style guide ever!

Emanuela Cappelli