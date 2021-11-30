The folly of banning the words “Christmas” and “Mary”: even the Vatican is losing patience with Europe

The Decalogue “Union Equality” of Europe makes even the Vatican argue and angry, with that absurd advice, or prohibition, to use words that refer to Christmas and religion, so as not to offend non-Catholics. “Whoever goes against reality puts himself in serious danger”, underlines the Secretary of State of the Holy See, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, regarding the document of the European Commission which invites not to use words and names such as Natale, Maria or Giovanni.

Europe’s no to words on Christmas, the Holy See reacts

“I believe – Parolin observes to the Vatican media – that the concern to erase all discrimination is right. It is a path of which we have acquired more and more awareness and which of course must also translate into the practical field. However, in my opinion, this is certainly not the way to achieve this goal. Because in the end there is the risk of destroying, annihilating the person, in two main directions. The first, that of the differentiation that characterizes our world, unfortunately, the trend is to homologate everything, not knowing how to respect even the right differences, which of course must not become opposition or a source of discrimination, but must integrate precisely in order to build a full and integral humanity. The second: the forgetfulness of what is a reality. And whoever goes against reality puts himself in serious danger ”.

“And then – notes the cardinal- there is the cancellation of those who are the roots, especially with regard to Christian holidays, the Christian dimension of our Europe as well. Of course, we know that Europe owes its existence and identity to many contributions, but it certainly cannot be forgotten that one of the main contributions, if not the main one, was Christianity itself. Therefore, destroying the difference and destroying the roots means destroying the person “.

La Cei: “I don’t understand why not to congratulate the Muslims”

No to a neutralism that flattens and comes to “destroy identities”. Monsignor Antonino Raspanti, vice president of the CEI for the southern sector as well as the bishop of Acireale, he rejects the guidelines of the EU calling for an end to references to religion or gender in the name of inclusion. For Brussels, ‘Merry Christmas’ should also be banned and replaced with a generic ‘holiday’.

“This sort of neutralism that he would like, according to those who propose it – and is already in use in the US and Canada – flattens, does not respect identities as he would like but the water has a flattening function “., he says toAdnkronos the bishop who tells a personal experience. “When I was studying in a US university – he says – there was a chapel for worship on campus: it was absolutely empty; here every religion had its own cult. Well, I always found it terribly empty, without a soul, no possibility for anyone to find themselves “.

The vice-president of the Bishops therefore warns about Europe’s Decalogue on Christmas: “This neutralistic way of conceiving in the long run flattens and destroys identities. I do not find anything strange that December 25 is called Christmas, as well as remembering the holidays of other religions .. It does not bother me to say Ramadan publicly. Indeed, every year I receive Christmas greetings from the Imam and in turn, when it is, I give them to him. I think those who don’t believe or feel annoyed have some problems. No.Not being recognized seems to me a theory that eradicates and does not growAnd. It is not by eliminating faces that you build a multi-religious society that we Catholics recognize ”.

The guidelines to be pulped

As for the fact that it is a question of European guidelines on Christmas that were not intended for dissemination, Bishop Raspanti observes: “It is a line of thought that in some way they try to impose on us. Although reserved, they are lines that obey tendencies of thought that seem to me to be wrong ”.

Should Catholics oppose? “We have to make our thinking present then today we fight with this apparently democratic way of taking to the streets and shouting to assert the thought. As a Catholic – observes Raspanti – I don’t know if I have to raise my voice or not because it seems that there is no longer the underlying motivation, there is no desire to recognize the reasons but only to share a cake “.