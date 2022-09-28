The Foo Fighters are considering their next album without Taylor Hawkins

Six months after the death of their drummer, the Foo Fighters are already thinking about “post-Taylor Hawkins” and even the release of their next album! At least that’s what Chris Shiflett, the band’s guitarist, said in a new interview.

“Being in the rehearsal studio without Taylor is like we expect him to walk into the room. This is the part that is really weird. You know it’s true, you know it’s real, but you don’t know when it’s going to be real. It’ll probably be even harder when we release another Foo Fighters record and get back into the promotional boogie-woogie “, confided the 51-year-old musician during a podcast broadcast on the eve of the second concert in tribute to Taylor Hawkins.

Following the mega-concert presented on September 3 at Wembley Stadium in London, this second tribute show brought together on Tuesday evening on the stage of the Kia Forum in Los Angeles some sixty artists, including Miley Cyrus, Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett, P !nk, Kesha, Mark Ronson, LeAnn Rimes, Brian May and Roger Taylor from Queen, Nikki Sixx from Motley Crue, Chad Smith from Red Hot Chili Peppers, Patrick Wilson from Weezer, Lars Ulrich from Metallica, Joe Elliott and Phil Collen from Def Leppard, Geezer Butler from Black Sabbath as well as Nancy Wilson from Heart who wrote a song called Amigo Amiga especially for the occasion (listen below).

All profits from these two shows were donated to charities working in the United States and the United Kingdom and specially chosen by the family of Taylor Hawkins.

The Foo Fighters had made the decision to cancel the rest of their tour after the sudden death of Taylor Hawkins, at the age of 50, on March 25. It was in February 2021 that the American formation launched its 10e titled studio album Medicine at Midnight.

Dave Grohl and his colleagues will also release on October 28 the compilation disc The Essential Foo Fighters bringing together 19 of their greatest classics.