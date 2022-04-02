The food plan ranked as the best diet of 2022

Experts have consulted and decided what is the best diet for this 2022. Everything you need to know about this food plan.

Every year, US News & World Report releases a ranking of best diets to kick off the new year of health. For the fifth year in a row, the Mediterranean diet was voted the best. In addition to the absolute best, it tops the lists for best healthy eating, easiest to follow, and best plant-based diet, not to mention the best choice for supporting heart health and blood sugar control.

There Mediterranean diet is inspired by the traditional diets of the regions surrounding the Mediterranean Sea. It is different from many other diets on the lists of US News because it doesn’t limit calories or cut out particular food groups. Instead, it offers guidelines for eating well, including its own food pyramid developed in 1993. The diet focuses on whole foods, mainly fruits, vegetables and grains. More specifically, you’ll find plenty of colorful antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables, omega-3-rich seafood, and nutrient-dense ancient grains.

The Mediterranean diet: the best diet of 2022

The great ones benefits of the Mediterranean diet include:

support for heart health;

longevity;

healthy weight;

brain health.

Its place at the top of the list of the easiest diets to follow is probably due to the fact that it is not based on strict restrictionsbut rather on the priority of key food groups, such as carbohydrates, fats and proteins. However it is considered a “food style” for a reason and in fact it is much more than just a diet.

The Mediterranean diet also includes some lifestyle values: walking, organic and local eating whenever possible. They may seem like an extra thing, but it’s been proven that they have mental benefits and emotional that a diet change alone would not bring to your life.

In the Mediterranean diet, there are four categories crucial ingredients: extra virgin olive oil, preserved vegetables, seafood and a variety of spices and herbs. Whether you are approaching it for the first time or just considering it, the Mediterranean diet is an easy to adopt and super nutritious plan to support overall health.