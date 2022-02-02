If the Sanremo Festival 2022 it was a long Sunday table, one of those in the Italian style in which steaming dishes are served and, why not, even some leftovers (because by now we know, in the kitchen as well as in the Italian song nothing is thrown away), what would be ingredients and recipes?

There table of Sanremoalways gargantuan and varied like ours Mediterranean dietincludes everyone and everyone knocks with his feet (ie bring something like etiquette dictates. Mark it for the next dinner invitation you will receive). There is the grandmother who cannot do without tradition with Lasagne with Meat Saucethe new (American) girlfriend of the cousin who prepared the fettuccine Alfredo (always Alfredo’s faultas one of the guests sang a few years ago), the uncle who took the haute cuisine course and wants to spherical at all costs.

Picturesque, tasty and with some forgivable lack of dish, the week of the Sanremo Festival it always has the magical power to make us sit next to each other without masks and without a safe distance. We forget about the pandemic for 5 days (which we all badly need), we sit at the table, we put the napkin on our legs and we are ready to taste (and judge).

Here are the food report cards of the Sanremo 2022 Festival according to Fine Dining Lovers!

Sanremo 2022: the report cards (food)

Achille Lauro – Grade 6

Lauro we have become accustomed in recent years to unforgettable dishes, of those that leave you speechless but that have a content that then does not fully convince. In the first performance he reminded us of one tartare. Because? The answer is simple. He arrived first, but above all he showed up naked and raw.

Yuman – Grade 5 and a half

One of the young players in the race, who this year does not foresee the distinction with the big names. Pleasant voice and sweet melody, like one panna cotta. It is not clear why, but everyone likes it a bit.

Noemi – Rating 6/7

I’m not afraid, continues to repeat the unmistakable voice of Noemi in his piece presented in the competition this year. She reminds us of the White pastawhich on the face of it seems like a non-recipe, but let’s always remember that the right mixture of cooking water and a fat (be it oil or butter), with a nice energetic movement and the addition of a sprinkling of Parmigiano Reggiano, maybe 40 months, it returns a dish that is not afraid even of a starred chef (or almost).

Gianni Morandi – Grade 7 and a half

Among the workers in the catering sector, it is said that those who order a tagliata are because they do not know how to choose. We will never know whether this is true or not, but Gianni Morandi is a bit like one beef steak cooked well (not burned huh!). Succulent and tasty, the tagliata is a certainty, just like our national Gianni who, despite the emotion, does not miss a note!

The Representative of the List – Vote 8

It is difficult to attribute a single dish to this group that in just two years has gone from the ears of a small niche to pop playlists. As always, the style is a lot, the technique is refined and the dish is gentle and studied, contemporary but with that touch of the past to which we Italians are always very attached. For this reason it seems right to give the duo not just a dish, but an entire 7-course tasting of a restaurant 1 Michelin star.

Michele Bravi – Grade 4

Although Bravi is absolutely in line with the catchphrase of Fantasanremo (he took 110 points in a few minutes on the Ariston stage), he disappointed us a little in his performance. Because life in Sanremo is like this, a poké done wrong becomes a trivial rice salad.

Massimo Ranieri – Rated 6 minus minus

Imposing as a Beef Wellingtonthe singer of the unforgettable Losing love, made us lose the coordinates a little too. The expectations were very high because the voice of the sacred monster has always been flawless. We felt it was a bit subdued, as if the crust had softened a little or wasn’t cooked well. We recognize the commitment to the preparation of one of the most complex classicon dishes, but we lacked a bit of crunchiness in the puff pastry. Pity!

Mahmood and Blanco – Grade 8 and a half

If they were ingredients they would be caviar, oysters, white truffle from Alba. If they were a taste they would be acidity. That acidity necessary to balance combinations, that scent that i gourmand (forgive the somewhat outdated term, we should perhaps have written foodie) try to give chills to the palate.

Ana Mena – Grade 4

A wise man would say “You have to eat some more pasta”. The young Ana Mena, queen of the summer hits of recent years reminiscent of a mash-up between Jennifer Lopez and Ariana Grande, shows up at the early evening dinner with the pizza with pineapple. All the diners look at each other in dismay, but have no heart to tell the little girl that no, pizza with pineapple is not brought to the Sunday table. Someone tastes and tries to philosophize on how much this combination can ultimately make sense, but no, we all know that… no!

Rkomi – Grade 6

A handful of sweet sweet cherry tomatoes browned in oil with two cloves of garlic, a few leaves of thyme, tuna (preferably fresh) and a grated lemon peel to degrease. Okay, that’s right, there was only canned tuna here, but there pasta with tuna it has saved countless meals of us all.

Dargen D’Amico – Grade 6 and a half

It will be the outfit or it will be that after all without too many flicks it was brought home, but Dargen’s performance reminded us of the classic dish of Ham and melon that sooner or later arrives on the summer tables. Speaking of combinations, ham and melon do not like each other particularly well and it is not explained why this combination is so lucky, but if something works there is little to ask.

Giusy Ferreri – 6 politician

We come back from vacation and the refrigerator is empty. We head to the pantry and find several started packets of pasta and a jar of beans. There is a lot of hunger and with those few ingredients we are able to create a meager but at the same time dignified lunch. Ferreri reminded us of one pasta and beans (attention, in a jar) which for being an improvised recipe didn’t turn out so badly.