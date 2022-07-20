the food that helps control it, so it can be consumed

“Glucose” is the main sugar found in the blood, it comes from the food you eat and provides energy. However, when it is elevated, it almost always occurs in people who have diabetes, according to Medline Plus, the US National Library of Medicine.

In addition, the entity explains on its website that high blood sugar occurs when:

The body produces very little insulin.

The body does not respond to the signal that insulin is sending.

However, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed that there are also other factors that raise blood sugar, such as:

Sunburn. Pain causes stress, and stress increases blood sugar levels.

Coffee, even without sweeteners. Some people’s blood sugar level is very sensitive to caffeine.

Lack of sleep. Even a single night of very little sleep can make the body use insulin less effectively.

Skipping breakfast. Cutting out that morning meal can spike your blood sugar after lunch and dinner.

Dawn phenomenon. People have a surge of hormones early in the morning, regardless of whether they have diabetes or not. In people with diabetes, blood sugar can rise.

dehydration Less water in the body means there is a higher concentration of sugar in the blood.

Nasal sprays. Some have chemicals that cause the liver to make more sugar in the blood.

gum disease It is a complication of diabetes, as well as a cause of high blood sugar.

In that sense, one of the options that those who suffer from this disease have to consume are beans, because according to the American Diabetes Association (ADA), they stand out among legumes for their benefits.

However, it is important to consult a doctor before consuming any product to treat diseases.

For its part, the World Health Organization (WHO) indicated that it has been shown that there are some simple measures related to habits that effectively prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes. To help prevent this type of diabetes and its complications, these behaviors should be followed: