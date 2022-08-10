The food that helps prevent and treat infectious diarrhea

Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that live in the intestine and improve the general health of the organism, bringing benefits such as strengthening the immune system, facilitating digestion and the absorption of nutrients.

Specifically, probiotics are live microorganisms that in the right amounts provide great benefits, since they also prevent infectious and inflammatory diseases, such as diarrhea, allergies, ulcers and bronchitis, among others, according to the portal specialized in health, Tua Saude.

The National Institutes of Health notes that these act primarily in the digestive tract, where they can affect the gut microbiome. This microbiome is made up of many microorganisms (mostly bacteria) that live primarily in the large intestine.

When a person consumes enough probiotics, they will help protect the digestive tract from harmful microorganisms, improve digestion and bowel function, and may also provide other health benefits.

When a person consumes enough probiotics, they will help protect the digestive system from harmful microorganisms, – Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Foods that contain probiotics

Sauerkraut

It is a culinary preparation that is made through the fermentation of fresh cabbage or cabbage leaves.

Oriental soy-based products, legumes and vegetables

Like Miso, Natto, Kimchi and Tempeh which can be bought at specialty stores.

pickles

Preparation of cucumbers in water and salt, left to ferment for a while.

Sourdough or natural yeast

It is a live culture composed of yeasts and bacteria that are produced through the fermentation of cereals such as wheat and microorganisms that are naturally found in the environment, being used to make various products such as bread, cakes and cookies.

some cheeses

Cabrales and Roquefort may contain live cultures of microorganisms with probiotic properties. (It is important to read the nutritional labeling to confirm whether or not that type of cheese contains these bacteria).

natural yogurt

These are the main and easiest source of probiotics on the market today.

Kefir

It is a fermented product with yeast and bacteria, similar to yogurt, but has a higher amount of probiotics.

fermented milk

They are special products that generally contain Lactobacillus added by the industry, Yakult being the most famous.

Kombucha

Last but not least, this fermented drink is made mainly from black tea.

Recommendation: consult with the treating physician for a better intake of probiotics, depending on each organism.

Benefits of probiotics.

The main benefits of probiotics according to the Quirón Salud Clinic are: