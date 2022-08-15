Health

The food that you can eat when the end of the world approaches and will provide you with all the nutrients

For more than two years now, the crisis in the world have intensified and the truth is that at first we believed that the end of the world was something that could happen over there in the year 3000 ADbut thanks to our faithful discipline of not taking care of the medium ambient and to continue removing green areas to the world, since global warming is the order of the day and now among the new virusthe economic collapse and whatever accumulates, the truth is that eating is becoming more and more expensive.

For that reason, today we want to share with you a food that is not new, but that we could consume in case you begin to have severe complications to buy all the food in the basic basket. Its about tsampaa food of Tibetan origin and which is quite prominent in the central part of Tibet and that a portion is equivalent to a meal of the day, for all the nutrients it contains.

