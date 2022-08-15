The food that you can eat when the end of the world approaches and will provide you with all the nutrients

For more than two years now, the crisis in the world have intensified and the truth is that at first we believed that the end of the world was something that could happen over there in the year 3000 ADbut thanks to our faithful discipline of not taking care of the medium ambient and to continue removing green areas to the world, since global warming is the order of the day and now among the new virusthe economic collapse and whatever accumulates, the truth is that eating is becoming more and more expensive.

For that reason, today we want to share with you a food that is not new, but that we could consume in case you begin to have severe complications to buy all the food in the basic basket. Its about tsampaa food of Tibetan origin and which is quite prominent in the central part of Tibet and that a portion is equivalent to a meal of the day, for all the nutrients it contains.

In some places it is claimed that this food could be the salvation of many, because consuming a portion or ball is like eating once during the day, since it is made of a lot of seeds Y honey, mostly. Your preparation is economical and it can last you a minimum of 4 years and a maximum of 10 years. It looks like candy, but in reality it has 167 calories, proteins of good quality that make even the monks consume it to endure the rituals that Buddhism demands of them.

What is tsampa?

The tsampa It is a paste that can have the shape of cylinders or balls, which is consumed with the fingers and is the result of the traditional mixture of qingko flour (barley from the Himalayan highlands), butter (made with yak milk) and with the bovine bone marrow. However, there is a modern version that takes ingredients much more accessible, as are the seeds.

The modern version of tsampa It has 9 ingredients: Red beans, garbanzo beans, lentils, dried corn, natural peanut, pure honey, green banana, soybean grains and dry wheat. the grains and bananas they are roasted over the fire, and ground, they are combined with honey. It is then shaped into balls, no bigger than golf balls. This can be stored in airtight jars so that moisture from the environment does not reach them.

The modern version has a lot of grains. Photo: Facebook Susana Rangel

In addition to contributing vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates Y proteinsgives you a lot Energy. In fact, it is occupied by people who are dedicated to hiking, mountain climbing or everything related to modern survivalism, but that can get us out of trouble in times of food shortages.