the foods to avoid and those to prefer

Anti-stroke diet: foods to avoid and those to prefer.

It has now been proven that ours Power supply has a strong impact on the health of our body. There are foods that have important benefits for our body, and others that can be harmful. Recent studies have shown that there is a close relationship between certain foods and the possibility of being a victim of a stroke. Let’s find out which foods to avoid and which ones to prefer

It is believed that ICTUS mainly affects the elderly, but in Italy alone there are more than 30,000 young people who have been affected, even in a disabling way. Every 6 seconds, a person in the world is affected by ICTUS in the brain, regardless of age or gender. In Italy 660 people every day, about 240,000 every year, are affected by ICTUS. However, as we have seen, not only is it a disease that can be cured, but it can prevent in 80% of cases.

For the ICTUS, as indeed for the various cardiovascular diseases, the key to reducing the risks is called prevention. Prevention is done by constantly measuring blood pressure, monitoring the presence of atrial fibrillation and maintaining a healthy lifestyle and healthy with an adequate diet, preferring some foods and avoiding others.

Healthy and varied diet, lots of sport and vitamin D. These are the elements that according to Alice Italia Odv, the Italian Association for the fight against cerebral stroke, should never be lacking if you want to reduce the stroke risk. Fundamental is the Mediterranean diet, which can help reduce it by up to 20%. Rich in vegetables, cereals, fruit, olive oil, legumes and fish, low in fatty meats, tubers, animal fats and sausages, this kind of diet is useful not only for brain stroke prevention but also of many other pathologies such as hypertension, diabetes, heart attack, obesity and metabolic syndrome. Consuming citrus fruits, apples, pears and leafy vegetables in particular is an added value: an increase of about 200 grams per day, both of fruit and vegetables, decreases the risk of stroke by 32% and 11% respectively.

How much and what to eat to reduce stroke risk?

From different studies it emerges that if you increase the intake of foods strongly recommended in prevention such as vegetables, foods rich in fiber or yogurt the risk drops of ischemic stroke. Having proper eating habits prevents a number of diseases that could worsen over time.

Scientific studies show that the consumption of olive oil, fruit, vegetables and oily fish can reduce the risk of ICTUS by up to 20%. In particular, consume citrus fruits, apples, pears and leafy vegetables contributes a lot to protection. For this, experts advise to consume at least 3 servings of vegetables a day. In particular, thanks to the contribution of the working group of the Italian Society of Human Nutrition (SINU), it was discovered that a correct diet would help to also prevent ICTUS.

In any case, there are some small daily precautions that, if included and balanced in an ad hoc diet, can contribute to the prevention of ICTUS. Let’s find out which foods to avoid and which ones to prefer, For example:

– Fruits and vegetables they are among the healthiest foods. In this sense, the ESC (European Society of Cardiology) recommends the consumption of at least 400 grams of fruit and vegetables per day.

– The fish, especially if blue is a source of omega-3 and vitamins of groups D and B. In general, the experts suggest, it is recommended to bring salmon, swordfish, blue fish or trout to the table at least twice a week.

– The consumption of red and processed meats provides a high percentage of sodium, cholesterol and saturated fats which contribute to increasing the risk of ICTUS, it is advisable to limit their intake.

– The dried fruit, when consumed regularly in minimal quantities, it is very healthy.

Thanks to the content of fibers, vitamins and minerals, whole grains activate a significant contribution to the prevention of ICTUS. The ESC recommends a quantity of dietary fiber ranging between 30 and 45 grams per day. Even a high consumption of extravirgin olive oil, which is one of the main characteristics of the Mediterranean diet, is considered one of the elements that contributes most to protecting the cardiovascular system. On the contrary, the consumption of fats and seasonings of animal origin should be limited.

– Moderate consumption of dark chocolate it is excellent for the prevention of ICTUS thanks to the presence of flavonoids.

Milk and dairy products they are associated with a lower incidence of ICTUS thanks to the intake of calcium, magnesium and potassium.

Among the drinks that should and / or could be consumed in moderation are coffee and tea. However, alcohol and sugary drinks are not recommended. Eg 1 glass of wine per day represents the maximum dose.

Among foods to reduce, of course, salt appears, for which 5 g per day should not be exceeded and it would be preferable to avoid fast food as well as everything that is industrially processed (the so-called junk foods).