the foods to be reduced to reduce the risk

To decrease the risk of having a stroke, we can considerably reduce some foods we are used to eating.

L’brain stroke it is a neurological deficit, it is a condition that occurs suddenly and cuts off the blood supply to the brain. This can happen in two ways: either due to a rupture of a blood vessel (haemorrhage) or due to a blockage of a blood vessel (ischemia).

It is not always a deadly condition. It depends on the area that is hit and the extent of the damage. Furthermore, we are used to seeing these diseases happen to elderly people because the risk increases with age. But it must be considered that, on the other hand, even in young people there are numerous cases of ischemia or cerebral hemorrhage every day and the causes can be various.

It goes without saying that one should lead a healthy lifestyle, not be too sedentary, have a balanced diet, do not abuse alcohol and do not smoke. These are the basic rules. But there are also other risk factors, sometimes little known.

Stroke: foods to reduce

THE symptoms of a stroke may differ from person to person based on the severity of the condition. Generally, however, it is immediately noticeable from the face because half of it loses sensitivity, the eye and the mouth drop and it is impossible to smile and sometimes even to speak. Additionally, it can involve the arm and leg of that half of the body as well. For a while, they will no longer be able to move.

L’ American Stroke Association warns all people that lifestyle e the power supply they are very important. In fact, an unbalanced diet can increase the risk of the disease. For this reason, recent studies have identified that in particular there is a food that should be reduced to significantly reduce the risk. This is the salt: should be taken only in the measure of half a teaspoon per day.

Furthermore, it is necessary to reduce the saturated fats, instead increasing the polyunsaturated and monounsaturated ones. You should have low-fat dairy products, eat up to 4-5 servings of fruit and vegetables a day. It would be good to include whole grains and fish 1 or 2 times a week in your diet.

However, a very important aspect that comes from the American evaluations on the subject is to be careful about the health of your own heart. The heart may have pitfalls that can lead to stroke. For example, we speak of the presence of a patent foramen ovale, or of atrial fibrillation. These are two conditions that increase the risk and for this they must be diagnosed and treated in the best way.

Never let your guard down and take things for granted. According to your general state of health, adequate nutrition and lifestyle is essential. Also, if you feel anything strange, even for a few minutes, notify your doctor or call for help.