The foolproof Japanese tidying method that has taken the world by storm now in a Netflix miniseries

The end of summer brings with it the return to everyday life and, in many cases, to disorder. Moreover, it is also the time to make the change of season in our wardrobes. We may feel a little overwhelmed, especially if you get back to work. The chaos could then follow us right in the office or in our workplace. That’s where the infallible Japanese tidying method that has taken the world by storm now in a Netflix miniseries comes in.

Behind this success there is once again Marie Kondo, a woman now famous for her magical touch in restoring order and harmony to every home. This time, however, he does not focus on our four walls, but on the workplace. He will then go to visit different people with problems managing the many tasks required due to lack of organization. We obviously move from harmonizing a physical space to harmonizing a mental space. But what’s the secret? Let’s see it together.

Marie Kondo is an acclaimed Japanese author of several home economics books. Now they are also available in Italy. Among these there are The magical power of tidying up, 96 lessons of happiness, and the last, Work with joy thanks to the magic of tidying up. Then in 2019 we first saw his serene face in an 8 episode Netflix series: Let’s tidy up with Marie Kondo. After the success of this series, in September this year we find it again with Sparks of joy. This is really a miniseries, since it only has three episodes which, however, are enough to understand the Konmari method and put it into practice at work.

The Konmari method

Basically it is based on a precise division of the categories of objects in the house. Our job is to address each of these categories by eliminating all that is unnecessary. Sometimes it is difficult to choose what to donate or throw away. Here Marie Kondo suggests that we listen to ourselves. We hold the object in question and wait to feel the sparks of joy. That is, if this object gives us happiness we must keep it. If not, we can definitely do without it. And this is how the world’s most famous Japanese tidying method reveals which objects are the real source of disorder and how to get rid of them. The revolution lies precisely in the fact of wanting to create a space surrounded only by things that make us feel good. Once this is done, you can actually put each object in order. The key lies in many defined spaces, mainly boxes.

The first episode sees Marie Kondo visiting a father and son who run a nursery. The second talks about the manager of a bar who brings the stress of the chaos of work even at home. In the last episode, Marie will have to reorganize a church for the first time.

A quick and easy series to inspire us to bring some order and happiness to work too.

