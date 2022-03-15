The Football Hall of Fame will receive the tenth generation today

Jonathan Collazo and Halftime

Two years had to pass, after the social, economic and health complications left by the coronavirus pandemicso that the National and International Soccer Hall of Fame received its tenth generation.

With some changes derived from sanitary measuresas a capacity only 66 percentwill take place this Tuesday in the city of Pachuca the tenth Investiture Ceremonywhich will be held in the traditional Gota de Plata Theater at 6:00 p.m..

WHO MAKES UP THE TENTH GENERATION?

It should be remembered that the 12 chosen as the tenth generation were selected in an atypical vote, because due to the pandemic the date scheduled for April 2020 had to be changed to Novemberlike the investiture ceremony that had to be canceled twice.

Women’s soccer: Maribel Domínguez and Pia Sundhage

National football: Oswaldo Sánchez, Jesús del Muro, Pablo Larios, Antonio Carlos Santos, Didi and Vicente Pereda.

International football: Ronaldinho, Roberto Carlos, Fabio Cannavaro and Raúl.

THE COMPLETE PROGRAM OF THE CEREMONY

Of the international investees, those who tend to create more stir, the presence of Raul, Ronaldinho and Robert Charles. Fabio Cannavaro, winner of the Ballon d’Or in 2006He declined the invitation due to his busy schedule.

At A press conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. with the investees. Later there will be a meal for special guests and at the The ceremony will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the Gota de Plata Theater.

Within the ceremony, and as it is already a tradition, people who died in the last two years will be rememberedas the case of Diego Armando Maradonawho died in November 2020, and Thomas Boy who passed away on March 8.