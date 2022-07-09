The football transfer window: Renato Sanches on his way to PSG

Ousmane Dembélé left to stay at Barça

The trend of recent days tends to be confirmed. According to RMC, Ousmane Dembeleits representatives and the management of FC Barcelona are “close to an agreement for an extension“. The former Rennais, who we talked about at Chelsea, Paris, Bayern or elsewhere, came to the end of his contract at the end of the past season. For a long time it seemed therefore certain. 180° turn. Only the final details would remain. News that should make Stamford Bridge happy: still according to the same source, Dembélé’s probable extension should put an end to Barcelona’s interest in the Brazilian winger from Leeds, also a former Rennes player, Raphinha. A player courted by the Blues of Thomas Tuchel. Recruited in 2017 after a year in Dortmund to compensate for the departure of Neymar Jr to PSG, Dembélé scored 32 goals and delivered 34 assists in 150 matches at Barça, between two spells in the infirmary.

READ ALSO – Comparison with Zlatan, paternal conflict, atypical training … Who is Gianluca Scamacca, approached at PSG?

SEE ALSO – The best of Ousmane Dembele at FC Barcelona

Clement Lenglet loaned to Tottenham (official)

Clement Lenglet queue… in English. As announced several days ago, the French international defender from Barcelona is on loan for a season at Tottenham. Everything is fixed, signed, all that remains for the former Nancy is to obtain the work permit. Clément Lenglet, 27, is linked to FC Barcelona until 2026, he who joined Camp Nou in 2018 from Sevilla.

READ ALSO – While waiting for Pogba, Di Maria signs for a season at Juventus

Di Maria at Juventus, Pogba to follow (official)

White smoke for Angel Di Maria. White … and black, since it is about the arrival of “Fideo” at Juventus. As announced by several sources in Italy and beyond in recent days, the 34-year-old Argentina international is joining the Piedmontese club. Arrived late Thursday evening in Turin, the ex-Parisian, released this summer by the champions of France after seven years of good and loyal service, passed the traditional medical examinations this Friday, before signing a one-year contract, plus another optional season. Juventus notably took the best of Barça in this matter. A nice blow for the fourth in the Italian championship standings in 2021-22 and who notably lost another Argentinian international striker this summer, Paulo Dybala, also at the end of the contract. And not the last. Juventus will indeed repatriate Paul Pogba, free six years after leaving Manchester United and who arrived in Turin this Friday. The “Pogback” is on! “I’m back, I’m very happy and I can’t wait to start, to wear the Juventus jersey again“, ignites the 29-year-old tricolor world champion, in a video relayed by the Italian club. Medical visit on Saturday. Trained at Rosario, his favorite club, Di Maria passed through Benfica, Real Madrid (where he won the Champions League) and Manchester United before landing at PSG, where he played 294 matches for a total of 91 goals. and 111 assists.

And also…

Seko Fofana takes stock of his future: “Anything is possible”

Sochaux sign Nigerian defender Valentine Ozornwafor (official)

Jens Thomasen at Nîmes Olympique (official)

Luka Jovic leaves Real Madrid for Fiorentina (official)

Dries Mertens (very) far from Marseille (La Provence)

Adil Rami extends to Troyes (official)

Jack Wilshere retires (official)

Former Bordeaux and Nice, Seri joins Hull City (official)

AC Ajaccio: Ghjuvanni Quilichini turns professional (official)

Pepe Reina returns to Villarreal (official)

Manchester City announce the arrival of Julian Alvarez

Steven Bergwijn at Ajax (official)

Monza rushes Edinson Cavani (Sky)

Paris Saint-Germain continue negotiations for Gianluca Scamacca (Romano)