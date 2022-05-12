the football video game will have a new name
The famous football simulation video game FIFA will change its name to EA Sports FC, US video game developer Electronic Arts announced on Tuesday, a decision that ends the association with the international federation.
Released in 1993, FIFA or EA Sports FIFA, has since sold more than 325 million copies, according to figures published by EA itself in early 2021 that make the video game the best-selling sports simulator in history.
In nearly 30 years, the game has grossed more than $20 billion, according to the New York Times.
Last October, various media outlets reported that FIFA, which oversees the national federations of member countries, requested that the amount allocated by EA to use its name be increased from $150 million to $250 million.
According to the New York Times, the directors of Electronic Arts, who were unhappy with the alliance, decided to get out of the deal and change the name of the game for the 2024 edition, keeping the FIFA name still for the 2023 version that will arrive in the fall.
Despite the change, EA maintains its agreements with all other leagues and federations that allow users to choose from more than 19,000 real players, the developer explained in a press release on Tuesday.
With EA Sports FC, Electronic Arts wants to “create the largest and most influential club in the world, putting the fans at the center,” according to its CEO, Andrew Wilson, quoted in the press release.
According to EA, the FIFA video game currently has more than 150 million player accounts.
The company has been able to take advantage of the strong trend of online games in the video game industry, which represented 76% of its turnover during the fourth quarter of its fiscal year 2021/22, closed at the end of March.
The company reported total revenue of $1.82 billion for this quarter on Tuesday, up 35%.
Net orders, a leading indicator of the video game industry, reached 1.75 billion dollars, only slightly below analyst expectations.