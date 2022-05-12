the football video game will have a new name

2022-05-11

The famous football simulation video game FIFA will change its name to EA Sports FC, US video game developer Electronic Arts announced on Tuesday, a decision that ends the association with the international federation.

Released in 1993, FIFA or EA Sports FIFA, has since sold more than 325 million copies, according to figures published by EA itself in early 2021 that make the video game the best-selling sports simulator in history.

In nearly 30 years, the game has grossed more than $20 billion, according to the New York Times.

Last October, various media outlets reported that FIFA, which oversees the national federations of member countries, requested that the amount allocated by EA to use its name be increased from $150 million to $250 million.