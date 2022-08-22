the footballer appears in the arms of a mysterious young woman (PHOTOS)

A few weeks after his separation from Shakira, Gérard Piqué would have already found love. He was spotted very close to a mysterious woman at a festival.

At the beginning of June, one of the most glamorous couples on the planet indicated that they were ending their story. In a press release, Shakira and Gérard Piqué announced their breakup after 12 years together. Since then, everyone resumes the course of his life, concerning the footballer, he seems to have found love again.

strained relationships

“We regret to confirm that we separate. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask for privacy. thank you for your understanding.”, said the couple, through the agency EFE. News that upset their fans who notably whistled the 34-year-old player during a match last July.

The relationship between the two would be tense, but they do everything to raise their children in the best possible conditions. According to media information Telemundo, the two stars would have found common ground. Gérard Piqué authorized sole custody to the 45-year-old singer on two conditions: she must pay him 5 plane tickets a year, in first class, in order to allow him to visit Milan and Sasha. Moreover, the interpreter of Waka-Waka must also pay him a fine of 400,000 euros.

Preview with a mysterious young woman

In any case, the FC Barcelona defender seems to have moved on. Indeed, this Friday, August 19, 2022, he was photographed during an event that took place in Spain: the Summerfest Cerdanya near Puigcerda. He is accompanied by a mysterious young woman. It’s the media Diari of Gironawho published photos of this new idyll. On these, they appear to be very accomplices there.

According to information from Mirror, his new companion Her name is Clara Chia. She is a student in public relations, and works for the sports investment group KOSMOS, belonging to… Gérard Piqué. They had been dating for a few months.