the footballer could be forced to play with a shirt in the name of his ex

After having been one of the most famous couples in the world, Shakira and Gérard Piqué have made the decision to separate. However, the FC Barcelona defender risks find his ex-wife much faster than he thought. Indeed, according to information released by several Spanish media on Wednesday October 19, 2022, the former Manchester United player could soon be forced to play with a jersey on which will be inscribed the name of the Colombian singerwith whom he had two children: Milan Piqué Mebarak, born in 2013, and Sasha Piqué Mebarak, who was born in 2015.

In fact, FC Barcelona recently tied a commercial partnership with the famous Spotify audio streaming platform. As part of this agreement, one-off sponsorship operations can take place on the Catalan tunic, as was already the case during the last Clasico. Indeed, the jersey that the Blaugranas wore to face Real Madrid featured the logo of rapper drakenamely an owl. An operation that had been set up to celebrate the 50 billion plays of the Canadian musician on Spotify. According to the Spanish press, Shakira could well be the next artist to benefit from this partnership between the streaming platform and FC Barcelona, ​​given that the Colombian singer has released her new single, baptized Monotonia, Wednesday October 19, 2022.

See this post on Instagram

A (…)

Read more on Closermag.fr

Leslie Jordan: Will & Grace and Desperate Housewives actor dies in tragic accident at 67

“It’s a bit of a defect”: Jean-Pascal Lacoste’s not tender opinion on the new Star Academy promo

Wild murder of Lola: “to all the evil-thinking”, Cyril Hanouna responds live to Eric Dupond-Moretti

Benjamin Castaldi: “the ass in the butter”, he balances on his incredible vanished fortune

“You piss off Amisse”: Jean-Pascal Lacoste and Matthieu Delormeau cropped in full clash by Cyril Hanouna