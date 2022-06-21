the footballer is not recovering from their breakup

Gerard Pique (c) Instagram credit:Bang Showbiz

Gerard Pique “suffers” since his separation. Shakira and the footballer, who are parents to little Milan and Sasha, announced their split a few days ago after 11 years together, and the president of the FC Barcelona club asked fans to be kind to the athlete.

“Pique is suffering” he confided according to the Spanish media Sport. “You imagine a lot of things about the players, their notoriety, the money and all that, but they are normal people and Pique is a good man. He is one of the captains. He is lucky, he gives us a lot. He went through a difficult ordeal, with children and at a very young age. He deserves the respect and affection of the fans. Pay no attention to the headlines that say he is frivolous and without emotions. I have the chance to know him. He is an extraordinary person who is suffering. And we must help him. I will be the first to give him the love he deserves.”

Shakira and Gerard announced their separation earlier this month, saying in a statement: “We regret to announce that we have separated. We ask that our privacy be respected for the well-being of our children, who are our priority. . Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect.”