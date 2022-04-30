the footballer reveals an unpublished snapshot of his daughter several days after the tragedy!

In recent days, Cristiano Ronaldo has gathered with his family. And for good reason on April 18, 2022, the famous sportsman and his fiancée Georgina Rodriguez announced the sudden disappearance of their son during childbirth. As a reminder, the young woman was expecting twins. Via a press release, the two stars also assured that their daughter had survived.

“It is with the greatest sadness that we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain a parent can feel. […]. We are all devastated by this loss and ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our little boy, you are our angel. We will always love you”said Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo on the Web.

On social networks, many stars and anonymous people sent them countless messages of support. And that’s not all ! Liverpool, one of Manchester United’s big rivals, also paid tribute to the footballer’s son during a match. Same for their supporters.

“Forever Love…”

Touched by the gesture, Cristiano Ronaldo quickly took over his Instagram account to answer them. “One world… One sport… One family… Thank you Anfield. My family and I will never forget this moment of respect and compassion,” said the Portuguese international. “Thank you”. The latest news, the happy father of five children has indeed resumed the path of training.

Supported by their loved ones, Cristiano Ronaldo and his family are trying to move forward. This Saturday, April 30, 2022, the ex-acolyte of Karim Benzema has also made a little surprise to his followers. After several days of silence, the ex-companion of Irina Shayk has decided to reveal a new snapshot of his daughter which seems to have been taken a few hours after her birth. “Love forever”he captioned under his adorable photo which garnered thousands of likes in just a few minutes.

“You are beautiful. Thank you for sharing this CR7”, “What a pleasure to see you both. I hope she is well”, “Oh, but what is her nickname for the princess?”, “I love the photo. I think of you very much”, can we read in the thread of the comments of the publication. Adorable messages that have certainly touched young parents.

