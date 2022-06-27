the footballer shares an adorable photo with his mother
This Monday, June 27, Cristiano Ronaldo posted on Instagram an adorable photo of him taken alongside his mother. The opportunity for him to declare his love to the one who gave him life.
Cristiano Ronaldo Although he is approaching his forties, he is still a man close to his mother, Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro. The latter follows her son’s career very closely and can only be proud of him: “He was always a humble child with a huge heart and down to earth… The ball was more important than anything… He is a very tender son. He often tells me I love you… He is very sensitive, he cries easily… It’s still the baby of the house. And with his status, his notoriety, we try even harder to protect him“, she confided in 2018 in the columns of the Parisian.
Cristiano Ronaldo poses with his mom on Instagram
This Monday, June 27, 2022, the footballer who received the Ballon d’Or six times posted on his Instagram account a photo taken alongside the woman of his life, his mother. In this shot, Cristiano Ronaldo is all smiles, and holds his mother in his arms. No need for him to make a long speech in the caption, a red heart followed by the hashtag #Blessed (# Blessed) is enough to declare his love to him. Followed by 480 million people on the social network, many of its subscribers commented on this beautiful photo. “Stay happy with your mom”“The best”, “No one wins a mother’s love”“Legendary Family”, “Proud Mom”can we read in the comments.
Happy father of five children
At 37, Cristiano Ronaldo is a happy dad. Father of four children, his family has recently grown. Indeed, last April, his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gave birth to their twins. Unfortunately, one of the children died at birth. “It is with deep sadness that we have to announce the death of our little boy. This is the greatest pain parents can feel. Only the birth of our daughter gives us the strength to live this moment with a little hope and happiness.“, wrote the couple, still in shock, to announce this terrible news. It is today hand in hand that they overcome this painful ordeal and that they raise their five children together.