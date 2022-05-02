The forbidden garment that Kristen Stewart has worn on the Oscars red carpet
Kristen Stewart, one of the great protagonists of this edition of the Oscars for her nomination for two statuettes, has impacted early Monday morning upon her arrival on the red carpet of the Dolby Theater (Los Angeles).
The interpreter, known in the run-up to the awards for her elegant punk-style looks, has opted this time for a black suit made up of a fluid jacket, white shirt and suit shorts.
This last piece, extremely short pants, has been the subject of controversy by skipping one of the dress protocols ruled this year by the organizers.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences wanted to recover the formality of the act with a strict dress code. For men, classic tuxedo. For women, dresses or suits below the knees.
In a vindictive act that seems to be deliberate, the Californian interpreter has decided to exercise her right to dress freely by challenging one of the clearest rules of this red carpet.