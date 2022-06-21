The forceful message of Puma Rodríguez in which he PREFERS Genesis Rodríguez over his older daughters

The Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez The 79-year-old has been on everyone’s lips for a long time due to the intense distance he maintains with his two eldest daughters Liliana and Lilibeth, product of his first marriage of more than 20 years with the artist Lila Morillo.

The truth is that when the Puma Rodriguez He separated from Lila Morillo, shortly after he formed a family with the model Carolina Pérez, who is his current wife. They had another daughter named Génesis Rodríguez, who today is an actress and triumphs in Hollywood, and that’s where the problems began.

Liliana and Lilibeth accused him of not paying attention to her, of preferring Genesis Rodriguez especially and to make differences between the daughters. That was maintained over time and without going any further, the two older heiresses have just released a song called ‘Malo’ in which they talk about their relationship with their father.

Eldest daughters of the Puma. Source: Terra archive

Last weekend Father’s Day was celebrated and none of his daughters greeted him on social networks. On the contrary, Liliana dedicated an emotional video to her mother Lila Morillo, assuring that she acted as mother and father for a long time. But in parallel that same day the Puma Rodriguez, He left a forceful message on the network dedicated to his youngest daughter, ignoring the older ones.

“Life is built by the best and happiest memories, just as it is made up of those people who are by your side in good times and not so good times. My love and constant admiration @genirodriguez”, wrote the Puma Rodriguez along with a clip showing the best moments with Genesis Rodriguez, his youngest daughter. Apparently there is no more family than her and his wife Carolina Pérez for him.