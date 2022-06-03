The forceful opinion of Dayanara Torres on the relationship between her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, and Nadia Ferreira

The great Marc Anthony is happy with his girlfriend Nadia Ferrera who is only 23 years old, this if we take into account that the singer is 53 years old. The young woman seems to inject life into the singer and they enjoy her great love, everything is going so well that she decided to give him an engagement ring.

The former Miss Universe finalist last year showed off her ring on her social media, more precisely on Instagram. Since they made their courtship public nadia Y Mark They have shouted their love from the rooftops with romantic trips and beautiful displays of affection, like when the singer blew kisses to his girlfriend from the stage. Now his ex-wife Dayana Torres talked about it.

A few days ago, the ex-wife of Mark Anthony, Dayanara towersHe answered all the questions that the interviewers asked him. She made it clear that she always wishes him the best as Mark he is the father of his children, and if he is well, so are his children.

It is because of that Diana Torres He said: “I, as always, have wished him the best in all his relationships. He is the father of my children, I have a lot of respect for him, especially for them. My children see him, he is his father. And I’ve always wished him the best. Now and forever I will wish it. He is a very important person for my children and for their lives”

Dayanara Y Mark Anthony They were married from 2000 to 2004 and had two children, Cristian and Ryan, and although things didn’t work out between them, they maintain a good bond precisely because of that: because of their children. Cristian left for New York two years ago to study illustration, and now the minor embarks on his own path, causing his mother to start a new stage in his life.

Image: Instagram Dayanara Torres

before it Diana Torres has expressed: “I think it is time to move to Miami, to come with family. My sister lives here, my mom, I’m much closer to Puerto Rico. But yes, that she hit me hard, she hit me hard, ”she said in relation to the departure of her children from her house. Obviously the father of the boys Mark Anthony he is also very proud of them and what they are accomplishing for himself.