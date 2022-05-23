The forceful reaction of Adamari López after Toni Costa’s birthday greeting

the dear driver Adamari Lopez He is still celebrating his 51st birthday even though it was March 18. Without a doubt, she received endless Congratulations and among these was that of her ex-husband Tony Costa with which he had a forceful reaction, as he let it be seen.

Only on your social networks, Adamari Lopez He shared part of his celebrations that he enjoyed in the company of his daughter Alaïa and friends, in addition to the fact that this weekend he traveled to Puerto Rico to visit his family.

Without a doubt, this last year has been changing for Adamari Lopezbecause in mid-2021 he announced his separation from the Spanish dancer, Tony Costa. Since then, she has taken care to keep part of her life private and away from the public eye, in addition to the fact that she always avoids talking about the subject of her divorce.

Adamari López ignore? birthday greeting from Toni Costa

Although Tony Costa is in La Casa de los Famosos, he asked for the floor in full transmission of the program to send Congratulations to his ex-wife Adamari Lopez the day of his birthday.

“I want to take the opportunity to congratulate the mother of my daughter who is also celebrating her birthday today, congratulations!”

The birthday congratulation from Tony Costa caught the attention of the public, but how did he take it Adamari Lopez? In the Hoy Día program, part of his classmates asked him if she had received greetings on the occasion of his birthday, referring to the congratulation of her ex-husband.

“Did you get the greetings? They greeted you for your birthday”

Before the question, Adamari Lopez He chose not to answer, so politely and emphatically he ordered to go to the next capsule of the program.

“Let’s go with our dear Chef Oropeza…”

Given this, Adamari Lopez He made it clear that he does not like to talk about it to avoid speculation and give rise to conversations that could be a problem.

