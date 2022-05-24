The forceful response of Puma Junior when asked if he is the son or nephew of Puma Rodríguez

The family relationships of the Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez of 79 years were never easy. Since he separated from his first wife Lila Morillo, he has had a confrontation with his two older daughters who accuse him of having been absent in his lives and of rearming a family with Carolina Pérez.

In addition, rumors indicate that he has an unrecognized son named Juan José Rodríguez who calls himself the Cougar Junior, but when the singer has been consulted about that blood tie, he has not been clear and has slipped that he is actually the son of his brother.

The truth is that andl Puma Junior He is physically very similar to Puma Rodríguez and also Lila Morillo and the singer’s two eldest daughters Liliana and Lilibeth recognize him as a family. Some say that this unrecognized son came to have a relationship with the Puma’s mother, that is, his maternal grandmother.

The Cougar Junior. Source: Terra archive

The Cougar Junior She is also a singer and very popular on social media. For these months she had planned an international tour with new songs but she had to suspend it because she recently underwent heart surgery and these days she is recovering. She now posted a thank you message to all her fans for supporting and waiting for him, and a netizen asked her a delicate question.

“You sing very nice, but I find it strange that now your name is heard as a singer, although you look a lot like Jose luis rodriguez, I saw on the networks that you are his nephew and not his son. You will tell me? Just out of curiosity, in any case, you are very nice and you sing very beautifully, successes and blessings,” wrote Elisa Narvaez on the net.

to which the Cougar Junior He responded forcefully: “My heart is that I left Venezuela 34 years ago to make a career abroad and if you look at my Instagram there are videos from my beginnings until now, there are many countries where I have lived and sung, thank you for your comment, blessings” . Once again he avoided answering what is his true link with Puma Rodríguez.