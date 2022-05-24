Entertainment

The forceful response of Puma Junior when asked if he is the son or nephew of Puma Rodríguez

The family relationships of the Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez of 79 years were never easy. Since he separated from his first wife Lila Morillo, he has had a confrontation with his two older daughters who accuse him of having been absent in his lives and of rearming a family with Carolina Pérez.

In addition, rumors indicate that he has an unrecognized son named Juan José Rodríguez who calls himself the Cougar Junior, but when the singer has been consulted about that blood tie, he has not been clear and has slipped that he is actually the son of his brother.

