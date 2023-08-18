The forces are worried about Jungkook’s sudden change on TikTok

The famous South Korean singer of BTS lost his life last month jungkookA dream come true and this with the launch of her recent breakthrough «Seven«, the singer continues to break records that he probably never planned to achieve, and a few days ago he has become one of the main images of Calvin Klein.

What is Murthy going through while facing all these changes of emotions? the forces are very happy For her and her career as an artist, however, a concern arose among the artist’s fans regarding her social network, this time TIC Toc,

with his promotion Calvin KleinThis company published a video of Jungkook on this social network, where fans realized that a random account with the singer’s name had made a comment on the video, however, true member of bts He responded by commenting that he is genuine.

seeing what happened, the past 16 august Jungkook decided to change his TikTok username @jungkookWhich worried the ARMY because of a bad experience in the past between the idol and its social network.

jungkook changed his tiktok username @jungkook This is like when he went from Alphabet Boy to Jungkook.97 on IG pic.twitter.com/kWtaWgOG5R – 𝐀𝐀𝐀𝐀∞⁷🖤 (@_RapperJK) 16 August 2023

Many of the singer’s fans do not want this to happen again as happened with Jungkook’s Instagram account, as he used it as a name when he created it. @abcdefghi_lmnopqrstuvwxyz, Given how complicated it was, it didn’t take long before they changed the long name to @Jungkook.97And although it was easy for fans, everyone was surprised that Idol had deleted his entire IG account.

So, with this new name on TikTok, everyone Army fears it will happen againBecause this is the third time that the artist changes their user, because they don’t want their content to expire golden cornNot even without his dance steps that he shares on this social network.