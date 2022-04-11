the forecast of Pregliasco on Covid for the summer

What will happen this summer? This is the main question related to Covid which arise in many, because the symptoms of new variants they are changing, and with them the contagiousness. Today being able to distinguish between seasonal flu, allergies or coronavirus it is not easy, given that we are dealing with three phenomena that affect millions of Italians. He spoke on the subject Fabrizio Pregliasco, virologist of the University of Milan and health director of the Irccs Galeazzi Orthopedic Institute. He focused on variant Xjon new symptoms compared to Omicron And about the summer that will be.

Variant Xj: what it is and how contagious it is compared to Omicron

There variant Xjrecombination of Omicron 1 and Omicron 2, was isolated a Reggio Calabria a few days ago.

The virologist of the University of Milan and health director of the Irccs Galeazzi Orthopedic Institute, Fabrizio Pregliasco, explained in an interview granted to La Stampa that it is a “hybrid version that holds pieces of both together, but with some additions “.

Compared to Omicron it is no less contagious: “An extra 10% could be“.

Variant symptoms Xj: what are they

The symptoms of the Xj variant are mainly the usual ones recorded up to now in the previous mutations:



exhaustion;

articolar pains;

sore throat;

stuffy nose;

headache;

diarrhea.

Variant Xj, a new symptom never seen in previous Covid mutations

Furthermore, with the Xj variant, we are witnessing a return of the loss of taste And smell, “Which with Omicron is almost absent”, recalled Pregliasco.

And there is more: there would also be a new symptoms, never encountered until now, in the previous variants: the dizziness.

How to distinguish Covid from spring allergies

Pregliasco then added that distinguishing between the symptoms of Covid and that ofspring allergy it’s not complicated.

The latter cause strong and repeated sneezing “due to the irritation of the mucous membranes. Then the runny nose is characterized by a fluid and transparent mucus, while that of viral infections is more dense “.

Covid and variant Xj: the forecast of Pregliasco for the summer

Pregliasco then said that it is difficult to predict what summer it will be, since the virus is “unstable”.

However, he added that “the mathematical models say that by the end of May there will be a decline in the number of infections. After all, all respiratory viruses retreat with the summer “.



Finally, he said the fact that the virus is so contagious is good news: “We will have a large number of people healed, less prone to infection than those who are only vaccinated or totally uncovered. Hence, in the summer the share of susceptible individuals it will certainly be lower“.



