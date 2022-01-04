the forecasts for 2022

How it will move Bitcoin in 2022 based on analysts’ forecasts? – In 2021 there was a good growth of the Queen of crypto: between January and December the prices of the first crypto asset on the market increased by 65%, and in November the capitalization of BTC exceeded $ 1.13 trillion, with the consequent approaching the $ 70,000 mark.

Last year, the first crypto Exchange Traded Funds were also approved, launched respectively by ProShare and Valkirye Funds, at the same time as more and more investment banks and large companies expressed favorable opinions on BTC and, more generally, the use of digital currencies. Bitcoin is now considered not only a speculative tool, but an alternative to common safe-haven assets such asgold, although such a claim is still debated.

Bitcoin: forecast for 2022

With the start of the new year, analysts have identified a series of elements that will play a role on Bitcoin’s performance in the following months. To advance their forecasts, the technicians took into consideration elements related to the issue of the adoption of BTC by financial institutions or companies, without neglecting the possible critical points represented by the slowdown in mining processes.

1. Regulation

Like any other digital currency, Bitcoin will also suffer from the introduction of specific regulations by the main world economies, first of all United States. In 2022, US regulators could remedy the too many gray areas of stablecoins and those affecting the decentralized finance sector, as well as dictate some important guidelines for companies that wish to offer investments in crypto assets or Bitcoin payment services. As highlighted by many analysts, regulation can make BTC more attractive in the eyes of traditional finance, but it is equally true that certain regulatory measures would risk damaging its prices. Just think of what happened in 2021 following the introduction of Chinese bans on cryptocurrency mining and trading, which facilitated BTC’s downward movement. The US authorities also have the arduous task of paving the way for the institutionalization of BTC, which in many respects is no longer a utopia.

2. New ETFs on BTC

There are already ETFs on BTC in American regulated markets, although at the moment none of them allow investors to directly hold portions of the cryptocurrency. Next year there could be an important news on this front: the approval of the first Exchange Traded Fund spot on BTC, thanks to which direct exposure to the crypto asset would be possible. Most experts expect the SEC to deliver a favorable opinion on the new instrument within the first six months of 2022, but this is a purely indicative date. Surely a spot ETF would allow access to the regulated market to many non-professional investors, for whom the current contracts present too high risks in the face of not very low costs. It is not excluded that new spot ETFs may also be made available in other financial markets on the planet.

3. Development of the DeFi

Experts agree that in 2022 there will be a further development of DeFi projects, which can determine the increase in the medium and long term of many altcoins such as Cardano, Polkadot, Solana, Avalanche and especially Ethereum, which still maintains a very important role in the sector. The good growth prospects of such digital currencies may lead many traders to prefer them to Bitcoin, resulting in the migration of capital. According to the opinion of some technicians, by December 2022 the market capitalization of the entire basket of altcoins linked to decentralized finance could be worth up to twice that of BTC. NFTs could also play the role of “kingmaker” in the competition between Bitcoin and digital currencies that allow the use of smart contracts, bearing in mind that in 2022 the world market for non-fungible tokens would be able to reach new highs. However, it should be noted that the functions for smart contracts on the Bitcoin Blockchain will be implemented next year, a factor which, according to experts’ forecasts, can facilitate its adoption by the creators of non-fungible tokens. In 2022, the competition between ETH and BTC will mainly take place on this playground.

4. Focus on mining

Bitcoin mining is another element that the forecasts take into account, especially by virtue of the introduction of ad hoc legislation in the countries where most of the mining farms are concentrated. In Russia the authorities have expressed their willingness to meet the miners, although the Russian Central Bank has advised the government to ban transactions in digital currencies, or at least discourage their use among the population. If the Russian government introduced limits on the extraction or circulation of digital tokens in 2022, there would be a risk of severe repercussions on BTC prices. In neighboring Kazakhstan, the government is instead thinking of feeding the farms with new energy sources, given that the difficulties encountered on the national electricity grid risk slowing down the extraction processes. Meanwhile, the mining companies operating in Canada and the United States are announcing new investment plans for the modernization of equipment and for the abatement of emissions related to extraction. The identification of technologies capable of reducing the environmental impact of mining can represent a valid lever for attract investment by large companies or groups engaged in promoting the energy transition.