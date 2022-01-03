Despite the price of Cardano has been subject to numerous declines, for 2022 the majority of analysts maintain their forecasts on ADA unchanged, which could return to moving close to $ 3 in value.

In 2021 the price of Cardano increased by more than 700%, and the capitalization of the Altcoin exceeded i $ 50 billion, an aspect that makes Cardano the sixth crypto on the market.

The great performances are mainly due to the upgrade with which users were given the possibility to create smart contracts on the ADA Blockchain.

This feature has made the crypto more competitive within the decentralized finance scenario, so much so that it has been identified as possible “Ethereum killer“.

Cardano: the forecasts for 2022

To advance their predictions on the future course of Cardano, the experts considered many elements related to the evolution of applications for decentralized finance. However, the crypto would also be affected by the performance of its rival Ethereum, whose performance is often used as an indicator to predict the movements of other tokens with smart contracts. Obviously, the adoption of the token by major companies and its use as an alternative payment method are also two points to consider in the forecasts for 2022.

The expansion of DeFi

It is expected that in 2022 the platforms and services of DeFi will undergo a great expansion and, in recent months, there have been at least a hundred applications developed on the Cardano Blockchain. However, many unknowns remain mainly linked to the competition with cryptocurrencies of the caliber of Solana e Polkadot, in addition to Ethereum it’s the same Bitcoin, on whose Blockchain smart contracts will transit thanks to the Taproot update.

By the first quarter of 2022, about twenty DeFi projects using ADA’s Blockchain will be launched, a factor that can lead to a further expansion of its large community.

The impact on the environment

Over the course of the new year, more and more space will be given to companies that will propose solutions to minimize the environmental impact of production processes, and the same will be true for the cryptocurrency market. With this in mind, Cardano has a significant advantage over Ethereum and Bitcoin: the proof-of-stake (PoS) protocol, through which miners can validate digital token transactions while keeping the network secure.

It follows that to undermine ADA it is not necessary to solve complex mathematical calculations that require a considerable consumption of electricity. In light of this, analysts predict that in the coming months Cardano will be valued due to its eco-friendly characteristics, both by investors and by some of the same miners who nowadays are involved in the extraction of Ethereum or Bitcoin. although Cardano mining is not as profitable as that of protocol digital currencies proof-of-work.

Use as a payment method

In the first half of 2021, some companies included Cardano among the payment methods for some services. The most famous case was that of the Canadian e-commerce company Shopify, whose example was also followed by the developers of WooCommerce, that is the plug-in thanks to which it is possible to create and manage an e-commerce portal on a WordPress website. Analysts expect that in 2022 many more companies will allow customers to use ADA to buy or sell products, especially by virtue of low transaction costs.

Focus on Ethereum

As anticipated, in 2022 Cardano’s performance will be affected by the movements of Ethereum, which in the opinion of many would still be bullish in the long run. More specifically, small traders could positively evaluate the purchase of ADA tokens if ETH prices were to remain too high. The correlation between Cardano and Ethereum could therefore be similar to that between Bitcoin and Litecoin.