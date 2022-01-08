the foreign funds of the Sisters of Mother Teresa have been released





The case of the blocking of funds from abroad for the Indian Missionaries of Charity – Ansa has been resolved

The New Delhi government backs off and decides to release funds from Mother Teresa’s charity Calcutta of the Missionaries of Charity, allowing it to receive funding from abroad. The news agency reported Ani explaining that the license was renewed after ‘the necessary documents were submitted to the department concerned’.

Blocking of funds from abroad it was announced by the Indian government on Christmas Day. The Interior Ministry of the Narendra Modi government then explained that some irregularities had been found. For some time Hindu fundamentalist groups have accused the centers of the Missionaries of Charity of engaging in “Christian proselytism”, an accusation rejected by the organization that runs clinics and homes for the poor and sick in India.

The ‘Missionaries of Charity’ charity was founded in Calcutta in 1950 by Mother Teresa, an Albanian Macedonian Catholic nun who moved to India. It is one of the best-known Catholic charities in the world. Mother Teresa was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979 for her humanitarian work and was declared a saint by Pope Francis in 2016, 19 years after her death. India, with a Hindu majority, is home to about 24 million Christians, equal to about two per cent of the population. The second largest Catholic community in Asia lives in India, second only to the Philippines.

Sunita Kumar, spokesperson for the Missionaries of Charity, she declared: «We are happy and pleased that the central government has created and restored our FCRA registration. The people who are donating know that these funds are for the poor. They also raised their voices, asking why this happened. I’m happy anyway “