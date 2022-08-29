The Foreign Ministry ordered the absence of Colombia in the OAS session on Nicaragua – Government – Politics

A right of petition by Noticias Caracol made it possible to establish in the last few hours that Colombia’s absence from the OAS session to condemn human rights violations by NicaraguaIt was an order from the National Government.

On August 12, Colombia was not at the OAS session convened to vote on the resolution that condemned the violation of human rights by Daniel Ortega’s regime. This fact generated controversy in various sectors nationally and even internationally.

However, in the last hours it became clear that it was a decision of the Colombian government. The Vice Minister (e) of Multilateral Affairs, Juan Jose Quintana, was in charge of responding to the right of petition presented by Caracol.

According to the official’s response, not only were they notified that there would be a vote, but the decision taken was consulted directly with Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva.

“The reasons for which the decision was made regarding the non-participation of Colombia in the session of the permanent council on August 12 are related to delicate aspects of foreign policy that are confidential”, was the official response.

critics

The ex-president Alvaro Uribe He was one of the national political leaders who spoke about what happened. President Petro’s frankness, which allows dissent or opposition, is preferable to diplomats’ bullshit,” said Uribe.

For the former presidential candidate Sergio Fajardo, “It was not an accident, it is the official, deliberate position: Colombia does not condemn the aberrant and systematic violation of human rights in Nicaragua. Aberrant. Shame”.

Another former presidential candidate who spoke out was Fico Gutierrez. “The Petro Government opposed Colombia 🇨🇴 condemning the violation of Human Rights by the Nicaraguan Dictatorship, in a session of the @OEA_oficial. This according to a report from

@NoticiasCaracol. The Change was to support Dictatorships. Very serious for Colombia,” she pointed out.

The former councilor also came out to question Carlos Fernando Galan. “Sounding silence from the Colombian government led by President @petrogustavo and in this case also the Foreign Minister @AlvaroLeyva, in the face of human rights violations in Nicaragua. Very serious. What is the explanation?”, he wrote on his Twitter account .

