The forgotten martyrdom of Christians. Why we have to help them

“In the world millions of Christians continue to live marginalized, in poverty, but above all discriminated and in danger. After two years of pandemic we want to keep a light on this oppression and help Aid to the Church in Need Onlus to bring comfort and support to the faithful of all over the world: especially those who live in Lebanon, Syria and India “.

Poor, sick, alone at Christmas: let’s not forget the Christians suffering in Lebanon, Syria and India. The Covid tsunami risks making us leave aside solidarity with those who are more unfortunate than us, who live in a country with many flaws, but where we struggle to get out of the pandemic tunnel. In Lebanon, Christians are hungry and sometimes cannot find food for their families every day. In Syria, the war-torn health system fails to guarantee care especially for older Christians. In India, the scourge of the virus is claiming victims among the poorest Christian population.

Just Covid, which hit us brutally in the face of illness and death, must serve to put a hand on our hearts on the holiest day of the year, not only for the birth of Jesus Christ, but for finding ourselves together in the family. For this the Newspaper supports the campaign of Aid to the Church in Need with the aim of giving Christian communities in difficulty a better Christmas.

The explosion at the port of Beirut in August 2020 brought the country to its knees. The Acs pontifical foundation is involved in 15 repair projects for damaged religious buildings including the cathedral of San Giorgio and the churches of SS. Savior and Saint Joseph in Beirut. The catastrophic explosion brought down the political and economic system. The purchasing power of wages is reduced to a tenth, the poverty rate reaches 74% and the prices of consumer goods have risen by up to 120%.

Electricity comes in fits and starts because the country no longer has the hard currency to buy fuel for power plants. Sometimes there is no electricity for 20 hours a day. The hospitals they are exhausted and have drastically reduced their activity. The specter of hunger is a present, tangible and real nightmare. The first ACS gift for Lebanon is simply “food”For 2500 Christian families of Zahleh through the diocese of Furzol in the Beqaa valley. Sugar, milk, rice, bread that will be distributed by the priests at the end of the Mass as “food of hope”.

YOU CAN HELP CHRISTIANS THROUGH BANK TRANSFER

specifying as reason:

DONATION – THE NEWSPAPER FOR SUFFERING CHRISTIANS

payable to: Aid to the Church in Need ONLUS

IBAN: IT23H0306909606100000077352

IC / SWIFT: BCITITMM

In the near and troubled Syria the pontifical foundation has already carried out 78 humanitarian initiatives and restructured 11 places of worship damaged or destroyed by the fighting. After 10 years of armed madness, the population continues to suffer in a country where the health system is year zero. Today in Syria, if all goes well, there is a doctor for every 10 thousand inhabitants. 70% of healthcare workers fled abroad. The result is that life expectancy is reduced by 15 years for men and 10 for women. The pandemic lashes Damascus, Aleppo, Homs and Latakia, but the number of chronically ill people who risk being abandoned to their fate is high. ACS, as a second Christmas present, wants to guarantee medical care for 150 Christian sick people in Homs.

In India the pandemic has reached dramatic levels. There are not enough beds and there are also no oxygen cylinders. The social repercussions are devastating: starting with the many poor day hires, who found themselves out of work due to the lockdown. Rural areas are left to fend for themselves. Aid to the Church in Need has decided, as a third Christmas present, to help 190 priests and 800 nuns in their work of charity towards the sick and the poor.

Under the tree let us not forget the silent deaths from Covid, the grip of hunger and the desperation of our Christian brothers far from us, but close in the heart.