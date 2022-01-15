the forgotten Nintendo games we want on Switch

2022 promises to be an important year for Nintendo. The real departure is already set for January 28, when Arceus Pokémon Legends will see the light on Nintendo Switch, but there are several large-scale projects that are preparing to cheer the new year of all owners of the famous hybrid console. Think of Bayonetta 3 of PlatinumGames or Kirby and the Lost Land due out in March 2022, all without forgetting that this should be the great year of The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2.

And then there are the rumors, for a long time more and more numerous and deafening: between a new one Donkey Kong in development until the existence of Super Mario Odyssey 2, passing through Mario Kart 9 which could even be called Nintendo Kart, the next 12 months could also hold similar surprises if they were finally confirmed. AND Metroid Prime 4? Here perhaps we are running too fast, but in the end hope is always the last to die.

But digging even deeper you realize that next spring should finally mark the return of Advance Wars thanks to Re-Boot Camp, a remastered collection of the first two episodes released on the Game Boy Advance. Advance Wars (evolution of Famicom Wars and Game Boy Wars, Japanese exclusives) is a series that has been missing since 2008, the year in which Dark Conflict made its debut on Nintendo DS. The return of a franchise after more than a decade makes us reflect on how many other iconic Nintendo series have long since disappeared from the radar and that it would be time to bring to the Nintendo Switch in any form, whether it be unreleased projects or simpler remastered. Below, here five Nintendo series that we would like to review on Switch as soon as possible, perhaps in the course of 2022.

F-Zero

The longest and most illustrious absence among those you will see below, and perhaps also the most difficult to digest. It’s heavy because, since its origins on Super Nintendo in 1991, the F-Zero it has risen to become the maximum example of futuristic racing game offered by the videogame panorama, equal if not superior to another iconic name like WipEout.

From the beginning to the last episode, F-Zero has never stopped evolving: it amazed on the Nintendo 64 with F-Zero X, the perfect evolution of the progenitor and capable of offering an incredible sensation of speed at the time, and literally left speechless with the F-Zero GX for GameCube (developed by SEGA), the playful and visual apotheosis of the brand to set the qualitative bar so high that, apparently, better cannot be done according to the Big N (read in this regard the words of the former designer Takaya Imamura on the because the F-Zero series never returned).

The last episode wasn’t actually GX, but F-Zero Climax for GBA, released exclusively in Japan at the end of 2004. Since then, Captain Falcon has never been seen on space tracks again, preferring to go wild in Super Smash Bros. Blue Falcon at 1000 km / h? The return of F-Zero would be one of the most welcome surprises for all those fans who for over 15 years have been waiting to whiz again at full speed through the circuits of Mute City.

Kid Icarus

Although born in 1986, that of Kid Icarus is one of the lesser known Nintendo series. To the credit it counts only three games: the progenitor for NES, Kid Icarus: Of Myths and Monsters for Game Boy and the more modern Kid Icarus Uprising released on 3DS in 2012.

The latter, in spite of the exact twenty years elapsed by his predecessor, obtained critical acclaim and a certain recognition of the public, even without coming to place himself as one of the symbols of the last traditional portable console of the Kyoto house. Despite the welcome received and the genuine enthusiasm of Masahiro Sakurai, in the following years, however, we have not witnessed a further return on the scene of the warrior angel Pit (who just like Captain Falcon has become a regular presence in the Smash Bros.). forget about Nintendo, Kid Icarus is less likely to return to the spotlight, yet a product that further evolves the concept shown in Uprising would look great on Switch. Dreaming costs nothing.

Mother / Earthbound

A cult brand, an indelible name for Nintendo’s deepest lovers. Yet the role-playing series of Mother has never enjoyed great fame in the West, perhaps because of the three games in the series only one has crossed the Japanese borders: this is the second episode, which arrived in the United States in 1995 as Earthbound. And despite being distributed in limited quantities, with the passage of time it managed to break through the hearts of fans to the point of calling for the arrival of the two remaining chapters as soon as possible.

However, not only Mother 3, released on GBA in 2006, remained a Japanese exclusive, but since then the series has not continued despite the great popularity it has always enjoyed at home. And it seems that Nintendo has no intention of taking it back, at least not in close proximity. but yet it would be a real shame to leave such a brilliant and unique style JRPG confined to the scrapbook. Perhaps it would really be time to see Ness, Lucas and all their friends again protagonists on Switch: such a move would send fans into ecstasy, especially those in the West who have been waiting to enjoy the third episode for 15 years. However, it is very difficult for it to happen as early as 2022, but never say never.

Punch-Out !!

Just say the name of Punch-Out to send the hearts of fans with a few decades on their shoulders in an uproar.

After all, the progenitor of the series, who in its first version it also saw the presence of the legendary Mike Tyson as a very tough opponent to defeat, it is still today considered with full merit one of the most iconic games of the NES. However, this is another brand that has not enjoyed wide popularity among players, also due to the small number of followers achieved: after a Super Punch-Out for SNES which, although fun, did not replicate the impact of the illustrious predecessor, the last exponent so far released was Punch-Out Wii, indeed a very interesting product able to make the most of the potential of the peculiar console control system. A return of the series on Switch would be a very interesting event: after all, seeing arcade sports signed by Nintendo is not such a common event, and a return of Punch-Out !! would represent that breath of fresh air which would do very well to the nevertheless rich title park of the hybrid console.

Star Fox

Fox McCloud’s gaming career has never been easy: despite an explosive start on the SNES and N64, the space fox partially got lost in the way during the GameCube era, and the few iterations after that period weren’t strong enough to consolidate the name of once and for all Star Fox in the hearts of the players. In truth, the Japanese giant has never really abandoned it, actually trying to give it new lifeblood platform after platform.

With the inclusion of the unreleased Star Fox 2 (mid-90s project canceled one step away from completion) in the SNES Mini title park, Star Fox Zero is the most recent episode released on Wii U in 2016. Nintendo and PlatinumGames they tried to revive the space shooter glories of the origins, but without

really succeed: a brain-bending control system based on the GamePad has blocked the rise of a controversial (misunderstood?) production, which has not achieved the hoped-for success. It is no coincidence that Star Fox Zero remains one of the very few Nintendo games from the Wii U era not yet converted to Switch, and nothing suggests a possible change of plans for the historic series. In 2018, rumors spread about the existence of Star Fox Grand Prix for Switch, a futuristic racing title developed by none other than Retro Studios: after a few rumors, however, total silence in the following four years. That Fox and his companions are destined to never land on the shores of Switch, or will Nintendo pull one of its typical twists out of the hat?

Not just five names

Wanting to delve even deeper into Nintendo’s history, we may find out more many brands that have been missing from time immemorial. There was a time when the Japanese giant focused heavily on sports and racing games, all strictly arcade-style that however have enlivened the afternoons of fans for a long time.

Titles like Pilotwings, Wave Race, 1080 ° or Excitebike they were once certainties, but today they are simple memories dating back to a decade ago and beyond. Still, why not invest in just one of these names again? It is the same speech made for Punch-Out: similar productions would add a touch of variety to Nintendo’s offer, especially if developed with the right resources and ideas, therefore an attempt would be legitimate to make it.

But bringing back iconic franchises from old handheld consoles could also be a winning move. Series like Wario Land or Mario & Luigi they deserve to be back on stage with new episodes designed specifically for Switch. Yet Wario now seems relegated to the only WarioWare, while the closing of AlphaDream seems to make a return of the beloved role-playing adventures of the mustachioed plumber brothers really difficult.

Do we want to travel even more with the imagination? Because after 20 years not to be reborn Eternal Darkness, perhaps through a remastered of the GameCube title in order to introduce it to new generations? We are perhaps in the field of utopia, but considering that Nintendo has renewed the Eternal Darkness brand in 2020, it is also time to put it to use. The possibilities are many and, if only there was the will, countless surprises could be given to long-time enthusiasts as well as to newcomers.

A speech that does not only concern Nintendo, however: there are many games that we would like to review in 2022, such as Dead Island 2 And Wild. In a year already full of releases, many surprises could be waiting for us around the corner, from any series and platform. All that remains is to wait and cross your fingers, hoping to be amazed.