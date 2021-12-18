The “forgotten” Pro Loco in its contribution to Cardano’s Christmas





We receive and publish the statement from the board of the Pro Loco of Cardano al Campo on the Christmas celebrations

On Tuesday 14 December we read the article on Varese news. * Christmas Celebrations Sunday 12 in Cardano * On the same article, as Proloco, we were very surprised, for a very unexpected fact, since the participation of the Proloco was neither reported nor thanked.

By our municipality, but more particularly by the Councilor Suriano! It should be remembered that the Proloco (a non-profit association that operates in the area on a voluntary basis) and the Municipality have a long, intertwined and constant collaboration. Since they have objectives, which are likely to coincide! That the Councilor Suriano turns to other associations … It is in his prerogative! Without forgetting, however, those who, for over 40 years have operated continuously on Cardano.

Furthermore, what most embittered was the behavior of the Suriano councilor, at the municipal technical tables. With despotic, arrogant, presumptuous attitudes and an absolute lack of listening! Within the management of the Proloco there are people who obviously have different political sensitivities. We wonder how Suriano, representative of a rising party like the Brothers of Italy, did not have the slightest concern to start a process of sharing and collaboration. Conversely, he preferred to impose his personal decisions, leaving us astonished and without a rational motivation.

Proloco Board

17/12/2021



