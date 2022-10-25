The forgotten protagonists who helped end the Missile Crisis 60 years ago

The U-2 airplane reconnaissance plane shot down over Cuba in 1962 during the Cuban Missile Crisis. It was piloted by Rudy Anderson (Getty Images)

Gerald McIlmoyle I had an incredible view of the world and I didn’t have time to enjoy it. Some 13 miles below him, the green island of Cuba stood out against the blue waters of the Caribbean Seabut he was focused on his dangerous mission.

It was October 25, 1962, and the captain of the United States Air Force piloted a U-2 spy plane at the edge of Earth’s atmosphere, taking high-resolution images of nuclear missile sites on the island nation, some 100 miles from Florida. The world lurched toward total destruction as tensions between USA and the Soviet Union increased during the so-called Missile Crisis in Cuba60 years ago this week.

While mcilmoyle He was taking photos, a flash of light caught his attention. The Soviet and Cuban militaries had launched a pair of surface-to-air missiles. Fortunately, a course correction he had made moments before caused the missiles to miss his plane.

The Cold War had suddenly flared up, and the pilots of the U-2 of USA they were on the front lines of a dangerous game of skill between two heavily armed superpowers. His bravery gave the American president John F. Kennedy the proof he needed to face the soviet prime minister Nikita Khrushchev and find a way to avoid a nuclear nightmare.

“These men risked their lives in an effort to save humanity, and I’m not being hyperbolic when I say that.“, said Casey Shermanco-author of the 2018 book “Above & Beyond: John F. Kennedy and America’s Most Dangerous Cold War Spy Mission” (Above and Beyond: John F. Kennedy and the Most Dangerous Espionage Mission of the Cold War). “During those 13 days in October 1962, we came as close as ever to a thermonuclear war.”.

General Thomas Powers, standing far left, poses with the U-2 pilots who flew surveillance missions during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962, after he presented each of them with a Cross of Distinguished Flight at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska. Captain Gerald McIlmoyle is kneeling in the center (AP)

The Cuban missile crisis began on October 14, when Commander Steve Heyser made the first shots of the missile sites, which triggered a series of missions by 11 U-2 pilots to find out exactly what was happening on the ground in Cuba. Today, largely forgotten, his actions probably prevented a nuclear war. One of those spy plane pilots would make the ultimate sacrifice for his country, while another narrowly escaped being shot down by Soviet planes.

“These pilots were completely unarmed“, said sherman. “They were flying in defenseless planes. Even though they were 13 miles up, they were still susceptible to air attacks from the ground, ultimately leading to the death of one of the pilots. No one remembers there was a KIA [muerto en acción] during the Cuban missile crisis.

The only casualty from enemy fire during that tumultuous two-week period was the largest Rudy Anderson. The pilot of the Air Forcewho took every opportunity to fly in U-2 on Cuba, was not scheduled to be on the air on October 27, 1962. In fact, no one was. However, military planners changed their minds at the last moment and Anderson volunteered.

The veteran pilot was used to dangerous missions. Anderson had won two Distinguished Flying Crosses by reconnaissance flights over North Korea in 1953. He joined the 4080th Strategic Reconnaissance Wing in 1957 and soon became the top U-2 pilot, with over 1,000 flight hours.

That fateful day Anderson he got into his spy plane and took off towards Cuba. The Lockheed U-2which is still in use today, first entered service in 1955. Although equipped with sophisticated technology, the aircraft itself is simply built: mainly a fuselage and an engine. Its main purpose is to take pictures of Earth objects from the edge of space.. It has no armor or weapons.

“In a U-2 you can’t even fight back“, said mike tougias, who co-wrote “Above & Beyond” with Sherman. “You’re basically an easy target.”

A Lockheed U-2B aircraft flies over the Atlantic Ocean in 1962 shortly before the Missile Crisis (Getty Images)

to fly the U-2 At this point, a pressure suit and helmet similar to those worn by astronauts in the mercury space program. They protected pilots from air shortages and frigid temperatures 72,000 feet above ground. Landbut not from the weapons that were fired at them.

While Anderson rose through the stratosphere, Soviet and Cuban troops launched two surface-to-air missiles. Both exploded too far away to cause serious damage to the aircraft. However, a small piece of shrapnel went through the plane’s fuselage and into the suit. Andersoncausing its depressurization. He probably lost consciousness almost immediately and died within seconds. His pilotless plane then spun out of control and fell 13 miles to Earth, crashing near the Cuban town of vegetables.

“It didn’t take much to shoot down a U-2“, said Tougias. “There are photos of the fuselage on the ground with the cockpit intact. I remember McIlmoyle telling me: ‘It only takes a little bit of shrapnel and the U-2 will spiral down like a leaf from a tree.‘”.

The tensions between USA and the Soviet Union were further intensified during another mission of the U-2 which took place around the time Anderson was shot down. Thousands of miles away, the captain Chuck Maultsby I was flying a spy plane over Alaska in the direction of North Pole to take radiation readings from Soviet nuclear tests on an island of Siberia.

Unknowingly, the pilot of the Air Force it had drifted off course, its compass disabled by the north magnetic pole and interference from an active display of northern lights. When he discovered his mistake, he was being chased by six interceptor planes. MiG Soviets.

He flew as high as he could – higher than Soviet planes could reach – but he was low on fuel, so he tried to glide back to safety. Meanwhile, the United States Strategic Air Command launched fighters F-102 armed with tactical nuclear missiles. If those American pilots fired on enemy planes, it could unleash the war that both superpowers were trying to avoid in the Caribbean.

Fortunately, Maultsby was able to avoid the Soviets and land safely on a remote runway. Alaska.

Shortly after these events, the world stepped back from the precipice of nuclear war. kennedy Y Khrushchev – concerned that an event such as the shooting down of a spy plane could turn into a conflagration – they negotiated a deal to end the crisis. The Soviets agreed to remove nuclear missiles from Cuba; the Americans subsequently dismantled similar emplacements in Turkey.

A week after the crisis cooled down, mcilmoyle shook hands with kennedy when the president met with the pilots of the U-2 to recognize their heroic efforts. “I can never thank you enough for bringing those images that allowed me to peacefully end this crisis.”, he told mcilmoylewho died last year.

Anderson posthumously received the Air Force Crossthe first aviator to receive this decoration for heroism in military operations against an armed enemy.

Nowadays, Anderson is remembered with a small plaque at the air base of Laughlinin Texas. There are no other monuments or statues that honor the men who flew missions of the U-2 with the future of humanity in its wings.

“The heroism of the U-2 pilots has been lost to history“, said sherman. “They should be recognized and honored for what they did. These men were heroes. Rudy Anderson’s name should be on the tip of everyone’s tongue, but people don’t remember him.”

(C) The Washington Post.-