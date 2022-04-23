The forgotten Tata Martino for Mexico vs Guatemala

The The Mexican Futbol selection from Gerardo ‘El Tata’ Martino will be measured against Guatemala with a Table B in the friendly on April 27, however, despite being an ‘alternative’ table, there are some great absences in the Announcement.

Players in midfield such as Aldo Rocha, Juan Pablo Vigón and Víctor Guzmán were some of those who, for ‘Tata’, were not necessary in this call.

Also read: Club América recovers one of its players for the match against Tigres

Víctor Guzmán is the Mexican with the most goals in Liga MX, but that is not enough for him to capture the attention of Gerardo Martino in the calls for the Mexican National Team.

The “Pocho” can play as a second striker, midfielder or midfielder. He has a good mid-range shot and a great header (that’s how he scored the title goal in Clausura 2016). In Clausura 2022 he adds six goals with Pachuca, but he is a partner in the same pain of a player like Juan Pablo Vigón (Tigres), who due to more merits in his club does not get a place in the Tricolor.

In contrast, Sebastián Córdova has two starts with Tigres and has already been called up for the game against Guatemala, next Wednesday in Orlando.

It is in these types of decisions where “Tata” is rained down with questions. He has been criticized for the absence of Atlas players, particularly midfielder Aldo Rocha, who was key to the league title after 70 years.

Now, Guzmán has been at a high level for almost a year, after his suspension for doping due to recreational drug use.

After “Pocho”, the second highest scoring Mexican is Juan Pablo Vigón, a midfielder who knows how to step into the area, with a good mid-range shot and who has already accumulated five goals; Ángel Sepúlveda has the same number of goals.

In the list of Mexicans with goals, they are followed by Alejandro Zendejas, with four, who did receive the call for the game against Luis Fernando Tena’s men; Alexis Vega has the same number of goals and was not required, but because Martino already knows him perfectly.

Alan Mozo was painting to finally be part of the Mexican National Team, but the game against Guatemala falls on the same day as the first game of the Concacaf Champions League Final, between Pumas and the Seattle Sounders.