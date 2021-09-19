The format of ‘Heroes’ has made some progress but there is still a lot of work to be done



Heroes returned to the Arena di Verona with a longer cut and bigger sponsors, showing the effects of a maturation process that allowed him to give up the role of the delayed burst Festivalbar and wear, as best he can, the slightly baggy ones of reference point of the Italian musical show in year II of the Covid era. Despite this, his most serious shortcoming is not being able, between live concert and digital streaming show, to choose which side to take.

Some of the flaws of the first edition have been fixed. This year’s anthological approach, with 25 monographic minutes each, for 12 artists instead of 42, was an excellent expedient to avoid the previous Barbierinian mappazzone, as well as that of separating the performances into two evenings, intended for six thousand spectators live, plus those of streaming.



Even the innovations in the technological sector have been improved, thanks to the happy decrease of some gimmick of little added value and the general increase in audiovisual quality. Thanks to the apps and the possibility of chromecasting, to see the concerts at home on a screen worthy of the stage and the artists called up, there were no longer HDMI cables to be kept suspended between laptop and TV, above the heads of younger brothers. But there was also a function that allowed you to watch the show in video chat with a friend, for those lucky enough to know someone else among the payers (9.90 euros).

The practice of Russian roulette continued which, by now traditionally, cuts one of the artists in the lineup out of streaming. In the first edition it was Franco126’s turn, who took it as a sample, also because he was not informed live of what had happened. Massimo Pericolo, on Friday evening, was the victim of 2021. Another positive news is that trinkets such as the collage of user selfies and the multiple, often deserted multiple virtual stages, have left room for the single, simple chat of the streamers, used with good results for insulting competitions among the rapper’s fans (the most agitated in the digital parterre) gathered around a leader, this Nimble Falcon, who had very clear ideas on what to do: when the signal falls, we unleash hell.

What was missing at Heroes 2 it was once again a conceptual glue and above all a conduction that kept the various performances together. Perhaps starting from the fundamental theme, very important, proposed by Music Innovation Hub, in collaboration with the international network Keychange and Prs Foundation, for the double concert: the enhancement of diversity in the world of music (after that of support for entertainment workers live, which characterized the first), towards which the presenters, coming from the three partners of the initiative (Rai Radio 2, Radio Deejay and Radio Italia), showed too much improvisation and superficiality.



Unfortunately, the absence of diversity in the questions about diversity (“What do you think about diversity?”) Was very noticeable. Probably more depth had been entrusted by the artists to the statements on the theme, proposed as introductory slides of their performances. And it would also have been interesting to read them, if only they had been legible thanks to directorial choices that differed from those of an ophthalmologist struggling with a severe but fair eye test.

Not that the organizers have shown that they care more about the narration of Aperol’s “infinite toast” (stories of users who virtually exchange glasses of spritz) than to diversity. It is that the two things should have been subject to completely distinct and separate editorial cuts. Diversity and bitters, the struggles against gender discrimination and those in favor of alcoholic aperitifs seemed to be two sides of the same coin in the mouths of the conductors and in the ears of the public, and not synergistic, but all in all irreconcilable, poles of motivational forces which led to the realization of this project.

It was tender that the two influencers involved in half a dozen open microphone interviews seemed and were more excited than the interviewees, while invariably asked how excited they were, often being answered with more language properties than the sender’s. ask her.



The fact is that you go looking for a bit if, not taking into account that the creator Emilife may be a Baudelairian albatross on social media and an insect nuisance at the Verona Arena, you throw it to the audience of your target outside its habitat, with no other life jacket than a bag of sustainable Findus frozen food. On Instagram the excellent Emanuele would almost certainly have been able to enhance a Findus packaging to perfectly reproduce the texture of a Jennifer Lopez dress. But what Emilife puts between herself and her content nudity, at the Arena di Verona, remains a bag of sustainable Findus frozen foods and it is not that in the two evenings it was a great like it seeing and hearing it, without being able to skip it, for a much higher time than that reserved for individual artists.

Perhaps the real underlying flaw of Heroes 2 lies in the fact that it is an alternative show proposal to the traditional concert that is evolving too slowly with respect to the problem it seeks to solve, namely that of how to make traditional concerts possible during the pandemic. It is evident that a revolution is taking place in the minds of its producers, but it is taking place at such a peaceful pace that perhaps, once the emergency (Dea gratias) is over, theirs will no longer be necessary or, rather, they will be needed. other.



In short, if a narrative or even an aesthetic fulcrum is missing, you can also have Emma Marrone’s pop-up hologram asking you for confirmation, screaming like a possessed, that you are having fun, but it will be difficult for you to really enjoy yourself .

Consequently, it happened that individual artists were left a little too much to their own free initiative, both for artistic and content issues. The possibility of self-conduct cannot be left to the free initiative of artists like Elodie, or not. Those who managed to manage themselves, making a bonsai concert of their 25 minutes available, treated as if it were their own show, almost to the detriment of the rest, won; those who have not succeeded or have not thought about it too much, inevitably, got bored.

A bit of instant fragmentation was fine (though not very well) the first year, when we were still in the delirium of the day after the lockdown, and even just being able to take a selfie with the 42 inches that framed Manuel Agnelli shirtless could be a significant life spurt. Less now.



Net of their respective specific forms of talent, the guests were essentially divided between those who threw their hearts beyond streaming (Negramaro, Sangiovanni, Carmen Consoli with lots of Marina Rei drummer, Emma and Madame) and those who finished a class test in what appeared to be more simple back to school (Mahmood and Gazzelle above all) than a party of 100 days before normality (the usual Emma).

When it was the turn of the Negramaro, for example, Giuliano Sangiorgi incited the audience like no one else, who was split in two between those who, for personal reasons, had never been to a concert and those who, for reasons of global health, did not go there. since two years. He was almost as proactive as an ultrà leader or an emergency room resuscitator, and he managed to revitalize the audience, waking it from the numbness that had characterized Mahmood’s not exactly energizing performance (so much so that the feeling is that Mahmood was in fact opening a Negramaro concert). In a short time Sangiorgi was transformed into the village chief of the Verona Arena, up to the hilarious scene in which he darted in the middle of the audience duet with the bodyguard who was forced to chase him, somehow imitating his movements. And it animated so much and so well that some posthumous excitement was also found in Aries, in the next segment, despite proposing a decidedly more intimate set, ‘a suit and’ a guitar, to the point that it was very sweet when it took courage and proposed to the audience: “I want to see all the torches, regà“.



The Sangiovanni segment, in the early evening, constituted a world of itself and, together with that of Madame, the following evening, it was the most targeted for the public in Veneto. For him, microscopic children – who had passed the Massimo Pericolo set unscathed, without even benefiting from the technical interruption – went wild with the related bandana on their heads, even if they were hardcore fans of the Bassotti Band in the golden years of ska. A six-year-old held the cover of her CD in her hands, which made it look as big as a vinyl. Between the moments of Heroes 2 there is the one with two preteens dancing wildly, next to their parents and it is clear that it is the grown-ups, for once, who try to ape them, and not vice versa, while the direction – this time very punctual – focuses on the sign: “Sangio I have a sexy proposal for you: Shall we grow up together? “.



On Saturday evening Gazzelle, on the other hand, left completely to himself, and announced among other things as “Gazzel” by the presenter, stood out mainly for the meteorological foresight with which he managed to present himself on the stage in a longshoreman’s waxed coat. chic (Stone Island) just before it started raining; while shortly after the usual impregnable Emma, ​​once the deluge has already begun, kept her ultra-transparent and low-covering outfit that she had shown in the duet with Achille Lauro, at the beginning of the evening, she will show herself drenched, triumphant but never screeching in the middle of the string quartet that had brought from home.

The format of Heroes has made some steps forward but there is still a lot of work to be done: if the first edition, as we were able to point out, was at the May Day Concert as a very long virtual sex suit session, the second is what we would expect from a hybrid concert in 2021 more or less like a performance by Only Fans is a weekend at a Bavarian brothel: the whole thing may interest you, but it is difficult for you to get up from the sofa to applaud. In short, it will not be the definitive solution, but at least it is an attempt.