the former bodyguard spills the beans

At the beginning the whole controversy over the divorce between Brad Pitt and Angelina did not promise anything good (not to the levels of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard for which they reached heights never explored before) with mutual accusations and a few quotes, children lined up, skeletons in the ‘closet and shadows of addiction ready to swallow even hindsight. Today it seems that the serene has returned between the two exes, with him spotted in recent days in her house (“He stayed for about an hour and a half, then came out of a secondary exit that he does not normally use”, he wrote the The Sun and everyone else, “he was clearly doing all this to not be seen. His greatest desire is to solve most problems outside the classroom”). Meanwhile, and pending new developments, the former Brangelina bodyguard has spilled the beans on their life together. Curious * right?

Mark Billingham, 53 years old including 27 in the UK Special Air Service (for which he was awarded by Queen Elizabeth in person of the Order of the British Empire) has worked as a bodyguard for some of the greatest British and American stars, including actor Tom Cruise and model Kate Moss, before being enlisted by Hollywood’s golden couple alias Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie (now unavoidable is the star of an Australian reality show, but that’s another story). In the 18 months of honorable service at the Brangelina, when the two were still in love and agreement, he has seen and heard several and told a couple of them to the Australian newspaper Woman’s Day (waiting for a nice unauthorized biography?). “Their biggest fear was that their children could be kidnapped. It’s all about the money,” Billingham said as he dropped the bomb.

“Working with such high-profile celebrities has been fantastic. I learned a lot from them, they learned a lot from me, and the great thing about working together was the mutual respect. They respected my work and I respected theirs. and all this worked well creating a very professional understanding “, explained Mark before revealing that he was impressed by the couple’s” time management “, always careful to maintain a balance between” their family life, their work and their numerous charitable projects. ” Too bad it wasn’t enough to avoid the credits.

So, in summary, Brad and Angelina separated in 2016 after two years of marriage and ten years of engagement and since then the reason for the dispute is the children Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14 and the twins Vivienne and Knox, 12 (basically Brad would like shared custody but Angelina would be skeptical about it and determined to claim sole custody). He would be single again after his fleeting love affair with 27-year-old German model Nicole Poturalski, and despite pressure from all fronts it seems he’s not interested in “hot soup” with either of his two ex-wives (and #teamJen and the #teamAngie you just have to put your soul in peace).

