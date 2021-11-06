The former Breda areas at Tuscany Real Estate Development

PISTOIA – The Pistoia Court has formalized the definitive award of the former Breda area to the company Tuscany Real Estate Development srl (TRED).

In white, the project of the former Breda areas

The company, which has its legal and operational headquarters in Pistoia, has submitted an offer of 3,850,000 euros, 400,000 euros more than the Olimpia Real Estate SrL.

For a couple of weeks, the deadlines for legal checks by the municipal administration on the successful bidder have opened, which must be completed within 120 days.

Tuscany Real Estate Development

The company was established last July on the initiative of I-CUBE Srl. Among the statutory purposes, the acquisition of areas, lots, subdivisions, properties to be built, demolished and / or reconverted or renovated, their urban-building development and the resale, sale, transfer or otherwise disposal of what has been built; the carrying out of its own activities as a construction company in general, the construction, maintenance and restructuring, both on its own account and under contract for third parties, of urban, residential, tourist, industrial, commercial, hotel and agricultural buildings, as well as the execution, by own account or of third parties, of works edili, stradali, termo-idrauliche, electrical or of bonifica, and the assumption or the conferment of agreements relatively to the same works.

Roberto Puccini

It is also present in the share capital of TRED Raffaele Catalano, an important Italian economic operator that directly controls a group of companies operating in diversified economic sectors.

TRED is managed by a board of directors whose president is the entrepreneur from Prato Roberto Puccini.

Also present on the board of directors are Raffaele Catalano and Paolo Salvadori, a professional from Pistoia.

I-CUBE

I-CUBE Srl has its legal and operational headquarters in Prato and is administered by a board of directors chaired by Roberto Puccini, in which the spouses also sit Delos Santos.

It is a holding company established in Florence in 2015 on the initiative of an important international entrepreneurial group (NST Apparel) controlled by the spouses Delos Santos, Lawrence and Stephanie, who operate in Italy through two English companies.