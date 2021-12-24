The former Britney Spears dancer claims that her brother controlled her life: “Behind her, she canceled all her appointments”

Anthony Garza teamed up with Britney Spears on her tour at the Onyx Hotel in 2004. The singer’s former dancer now shares on his Instagram account that Bryan has occasionally canceled appointments with his sister. For example, she would have canceled plans with her friends, so Britney was “home alone” between her various shows as a result. “We were told from the start that we needed to undergo regular drug testing and keep contact with Britney to a minimum,” Garza said. “If you ask Britney if you have plans, you say no. If I ask you to go somewhere, you say you can’t ”.

The singer’s former dancer also remembers how Britney invited her entire crew to do something together in her New York City apartment one night. “But her brother suddenly told us that plans were no longer in progress and that Britney was going to spend the evening with her family instead. When Britney called us, we weren’t allowed to answer. We didn’t go to his apartment, we didn’t. we answer the phone when she called us and consequently Britney was left alone all night ”.

The next day, it is assumed that Britney Spears was “upset” and “confronted” her dancers with what had happened. I asked them why they didn’t show up. When he finds out that Brian has thwarted his plans, his anger only escalates. “She was angry and yelled at her brother with things like ‘You can’t control me,’” the former Spears dancer said on Instagram. “He also forced him to apologize.” Eventually, according to Garza, Britney made her way and the crew agreed to spend another night at the singer’s house. “It was so much fun. He is a very nice person. He just wanted to meet us and have some fun ”.