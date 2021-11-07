the former Calhanoglu on a penalty and own goal by De Vrij, the Devil remains at the top with Napoli- Corriere.it

from Alessandro Bocci

Inter forward with a penalty from the former Calhanoglu, Tomori equalized with a deviation from De Vrij, then Tatarusanu saves another penalty to Lautaro. Stake for Saelemaekers

The even, in a Derby where the heart prevails over play and reason, a victory for Milan and a half defeat for Inter. The 1-1 inside San Siro boiling with passion confirms the allergy of Inzaghi’s team to direct clashes. More a limit than a curse. After the derby, fought until the last ball, the Italian champions return home full of regrets for the missed opportunities: a missed penalty by Lautaro, a rescue on the Ballo-Tour line on Barella’s shot, two golden balls squandered by Lautaro himself and by Vidal and a lightning diagonal from the poisoned Calhanoglu, which no one can deflect behind Tatarusanu. AC Milan held up and in the last ten minutes, with Inter exhausted, attempted a mocking overtaking at the last corner: Handanovic rejects Ibra’s free kick, Saelemaekers hits the post from outside the box and Kessie devours the comfortable tap in. The Devil has many reasons to smile: he immediately recaptures Napoli at the top of the standings and keeps Inter at 7 points, who now, if they want to return to the championship race, have the obligation to put Spalletti under after the break for the national teams.

Pioli confirms Diaz, but hijacks him to the right in place of Saelemaekers in an attempt to embellish the offensive maneuver and Krunic attacking midfielder with license to take Brozovic’s breath away. Inzaghi chooses the best team with Calhanoglu, whistled by his old fans. AND the Turkish player, in a first half full of mistakes but played at a frenzied pace, breaks the balance. Calha, together with Dzeko, press Kessie, who overestimates himself and has the ball taken away, then decides to lay the Inter playmaker in front of Tatarusanu. The Var confirms and Calhanoglu, who must have an open account with Milan, gets the ball delivered by Lautaro and signs the 1-0 from the spot, going to celebrate under the AC Milan player.

The game does not have a moment’s respite. The Rossoneri try to play in the half of Inter, which relies on counterattacks, as they did with Conte. K.essie redeems the mistake by taking the free-kick kicked by Tonali, which is worth 1-1: De Vrij jumps together with Tomori and deflects the ball mockingly behind Handanovic. Ballo-Tour knocks out Darmian, Lautaro throws away the second penalty Inter. Then the unfortunate Rossoneri full-back saved Barella’s shot on the line, making up for his colossal inattention (but only in part).

In the second half, Pioli immediately took off Ballo-Tour, outclassed by Darmian. Inter force the times, increasing the pace and taking possession of the ball and the midfield, but in the moment of maximum effort he loses Barella due to a muscle problem in his flexor: a problem for Inzaghi, who replaces him with Vidal and also for Mancini who on Friday Rome is playing the Qatar World Cup with Switzerland. Vidal himself wastes a colossal opportunity, almost a penalty in motion, lightly throwing at Kalulu. When Dzeko also hurts his flexor (Correa enters) the coach of Inter he must have thought that the night of the derby was haunted. AND for a little while a game he wants to win risks losing it: the Saelemaekers pole and Kessie’s mistake is an attack on her coronaries. Self at the second half they win in Florence, Milan can sit comfortably in front of the TV to enjoy Inter-Napoli.