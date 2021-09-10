the former councilor announces a VM18 profile on Instagram PHOTO

Nicole Minetti announces the imminent opening of a private profile on Instagram “For all those who wanted OnlyFans“, A platform famous for red light content. The former regional councilor in Lombardy, protagonist of the Arcore dinners, announces to her followers the opening of her new profile which, as she writes, should be forbidden to minors under the age of 18, on Instagram.

Nicole Minetti, private profile on Instagram but no OnlyFans

Nicole Minetti already has her own profile on Instagram (@realnicoleminetti) followed by just over 38 thousand followers, where she shares spicy shots. Since yesterday, however, after the announcement of his new profile, only one shots remain, dated 12 February. Perhaps the famous dental hygienist wanted to “clean” her old profile to follow up on the new one, which promises to be hotter. But no OnlyFans.

The end of the story between Nicole Minetti and Giuseppe Cruciani

The last photo that followers remember of Nicole Minetti and that still runs on Instagram, is a photo is taken with a bottom perspective and frames the B side of the former politics at the sea on a beach. Now, however, the most avid followers are waiting for the new images. And there are those who swear that maybe he did it after breaking up with Giuseppe Cipriani. Class 85 had not appeared in the newspapers for a long time and was far from the prying eye of the paparazzi. Their story lasted 4 years and the reasons that led to the breakup are not known.