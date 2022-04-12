The former Cuban manager who acknowledged being a ‘snitch’ returns to Havana

For four days, former baseball player Víctor Mesa has been in Havana. The former manager of Villa Clara, Matanzas and Industriales was seen last Friday in “a festive atmosphere” in his “two-story home with a strict security circuit,” located in the municipality of Plaza de la Revolución, according to reports Full Swing.

Mesa’s presence on the island comes after it emerged in early 2022 that the United States had denied his application for permanent residence. Among the reasons was his participation in the Univista TV sports program in July 2020, where she accepted that he was a “communist” and sneak. Those statements generated questions from the Cuban community in Miami.

Full Swing He considered that the presence in Cuba of Mesa together with his wife, Eneida Ríos, occurred because his migratory status would be resolved. “It would be unreasonable to imagine that he would enter the Greater Antilles without having a legal document that justifies his stay in the North American territory and prohibits him from returning.”

In 2018, Mesa announced his retirement and the “communist” moved to Miami, from where he began to promote the career of his sons Víctor Mesa Jr. and Víctor Víctor Mesa, who have contracts with the Marlins

However, current immigration legislation in Cuba establishes that people maintain their resident status in the country if they do not exceed 24 continuous months outside the island. A rule that the regime violated in the case of art curator and activist Anamely Bouquets.

But Mesa’s case has its peculiarities. Although that 65-year-old Villa Clara’s communist attachment cannot be erased, as when he said he felt “sad, very sad” for the death of Fidel or his words about Raúl Castro: “He does not stop himself to defend the system.”

As a manager, the controversy accompanied him. In 2017 he was banned for three games after an argument with an employee of the Hotel Bella Habana. And in 2016, the National Baseball Directorate disqualified him for three subseries for insulting referees and the technical commissioner.

As a player, his speed to run the bases and batting stood out. “We are talking about one of the best players in history… he ranks second in history in stolen bases with 588,” journalist Andrés Marchante said at the time on the MLB portal. Wild Pitches.

