the former Danish minister sentenced – Corriere.it

Two months in prison for Inge Stoejberg, in office in the previous center-right government. She defends her work: My measures to combat forced marriages and child brides

Former Danish Immigration Minister Inge Stoejberg will have to serve 60 days

in prison for illegally separating some couples of asylum seekers. The verdict was issued byl impeachment court, a special court that meets only to try former or current members of the government – the first case in 26 years.

Stoejberg was found guilty of having violated the European Convention on Human Rights for having ordered the separation of 23 couples, with women minors, in 2016, without examining the cases individually. Among them are Syrians Rimaz Alkayal, 17 years old and pregnant at the time, and her husband Alnour Alwan, 26, separated for 4 months and then reunited after a grievance.

The former minister has always denied any wrongdoing: her policy was geared towards combating forced marriages and child brides, she argues. It is not only I who have lost but also Danish values Stoejberg commented to reporters outside the court, saying he would still agree to serve his sentence. I did the only political and humane thing against forced marriages with minors she defended herself last February by speaking to Parliament when the legislators voted to try her (139 in favor, 30 against and 10 absent). Imagine coming to a country like Denmark, a country that protects people’s rights, as a young victim of a forced marriage and you find that, instead of giving you a chance to free yourself from forced marriage, the state is forcing you to be together in an asylum reception center had said.

As minister (from 2015 to 2019) of a center-right government supported by the populist and xenophobic Danish People’s Party, Stojberg had repeatedly made headlines for his ultra-restrictive policies on migrants. She boasted that she passed more than 110 amendments restricting immigrants’ rights, sparking controversy in 2017 when she posted a photo of her on social media to commemorate her 50 amendment to that effect. During his tenure, it also passed a law that allows the state to confiscate valuables from migrants to finance their stay in Denmark.

The impeachment court made up of 30 judges: 15 from the Supreme Court and 15 designated by Parliament. Since it was created in 1849, it has tried five other cases: only two guilty verdicts in 180 years.