“The former deputy premier raped me after the game”

Never a sexual assault charge in China he had touched a high-ranking member of the Communist Party. It is not the substance of the accusation that causes a sensation, but the prominence of the political figure involved. The international tennis star, Peng Shuai, 35, has given Weibo, the Chinese Twitter, the outburst against Zhang Gaoli, former Deputy Prime Minister and former member of the Politburo Standing Committee. In a very long post, immediately removed by Chinese censorship, Peng said he had been raped by Zhang, before becoming his lover for what time. At the time, Zhang invited her to play tennis with him and his wife, only to force her to have sexual intercourse. Peng was very young but his sports career was on the rise. Years later she would become number one in the women’s doubles world rankings, win Wimbledon tournaments in 2013 and Paris in 2014.

“That afternoon I didn’t want to and I cried all the time,” Peng wrote, without specifying exactly when the violence would occur. From that first meeting, a clandestine relationship was born, which went on intermittently during the time Zhang was serving in Tianjin, then between 2007 and 2012. With rancor, the tennis player blamed Zhang for never looking for her when she was on the Committee. permanent and wondered why the man would force her to resume the relationship only after her retirement from the political scene. It is possible that Zhang feared that a relentless anti-corruption machine would rage against him, accusing him of sexual misconduct.

In 2018 – says Peng – there would have been another rape, in Zhang’s bedroom, nothing more than a repetition of the sad episode of almost ten years earlier. “I’m a bad girl,” Peng confessed, knowing full well that her allegations cannot be verified by evidence. Zhang would always be very suspicious, he was worried that the girl could film or record details of their encounters. “I know that given your position you are not afraid of me, Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli, but even if I am alone, like an egg against a rock, like a moth to a flame, I will tell the truth about you,” Peng wrote again.

THE POLEMIC

His case is destined to cause debate because never before has the wave of the #MeToo movement come so close to shaking the top of the political power in Beijing. The champion’s account is still active, but comments on posts about her have been blocked, as have her name and that of the official. Even the word tennis has been blocked. Despite the censorship, the post has become very popular in China and many fans are now wondering what the fate of the champion will be, given the many legal and social obstacles that women face in the People’s Republic after reporting cases of sexual violence.

THE RISKS

The girl risks being cut off from the sponsor circuit, while Zhang risks serious disciplinary measures. Peng had the solidarity of Zhou Xiaoxuan, the protagonist of another well-known case of harassment. In 2018, the girl denounced a famous face of Chinese television journalism on Weibo. After three years, last September, the conductor was acquitted for lack of evidence. Zhou’s story initially seemed like a victory for women’s rights, but found a different twist when the perpetrator of harassment sued the woman for defaming him.